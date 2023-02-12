‘The Witcher’: Will the Netflix Series Explore the Horrid Reason Why Emhyr Wants Ciri Back?

The Witcher Season 2 added a shocking twist for fans unfamiliar with the original book storyline. The infamous White Flame and Nilfgaardian emperor Emhyr var Emreiss was hellbent on finding Ciri throughout the first and second seasons. But why? The Netflix series promises to follow the books closely, leading to wonder if The Witcher will reveal why Emhyr wants the princess of Cintra.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher books.]

Actor Bart Edwards as Emhyr in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Emhyr var Emreiss is revealed to be Ciri’s father, Duny, in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

As Ciri and Geralt’s timelines occur in The Witcher, Ciri’s timeline reveals Cintra is under attack by Nilfgaard. Leading them is the White Flame, but he never actually appears, and no one knows what he looks like. One thing is for sure. He sends out his most trusted cohorts to capture Ciri for unclear reasons. The Witcher Season 2 reveals Ciri has unfathomable powers and is a descendant of Lara Dorren. Ithlinne’s prophecy claims a child of Elder Blood will change the world.

Throughout both seasons, there is an implication that the White Flame knows of Ciri’s powers from the start and her importance to their future, but how? During The Witcher Season 2 finale, even Geralt asks, “What I can’t figure out, though, is when did Nilfgaard realize you were the key to theirs. They knew before anyone else. How do they know the truth about you, Ciri?”

The following finale scene answered that question. Emhyr var Emreiss arrives in Cintra in The Witcher Season 2 finale and is revealed to be none other than Duny, Ciri’s father, who was presumed dead. Fans met him in the first season earlier in Geralt’s timeline when he unwillingly ventures to Cintra for a party.

Calanthe’s daughter Pavetta has extraordinary powers and falls in love with a man named Duny. But due to a curse, he looks like a hedgehog. Their true love breaks the curse, and they marry. Later, they have a child. But one night, they escape Cintra over the fear of a prophecy and die at sea.

‘The Witcher’ books reveal Emhyr wants to forcefully impregnate Ciri

The Netflix series is a dark fantasy and have only touched upon some serious themes of physical assault. Fans remember Renfri’s tragic story and why she seeks revenge in the first season. But it is unclear if The Witcher will go as far as to explore the horrid reason why Emhyr is searching for Ciri.

According to Polygon, Emhyr’s story is full of deceit. Before meeting Pavetta, he was the son of Nilfgaardian King Fergus. During the coup, the usurper’s mage cursed Emhyr to look like a hedgehog. Unable to use his actual name, he became Duny, Urcheon of Erlenwald. Later, he stumbled upon the injured king of Cintra, saved him, and invoked the Law of Surprise.

Like in The Witcher books, Emhyr did love Pavetta but is brainwashed by Vilgefortz to pursue a greater purpose. He convinced Pavetta to leave Cintra to stop Ithlinne’s prophecy. Something occurs that night that fans are unclear of in the series. But the books reveal Pavetta learned the truth and leaves Ciri behind. A fight leads to her going overboard to her death. With no other choice, Emhyr ventures to Nilfgaard and takes the throne.

The books soon reveal Emhyr is after Ciri, not due to the family bond. In reality, Vilgefortz twisted Ithlinne’s prophecy to lead Emhyr to believe that by fathering a child with Ciri, he could rule the world. The Witcher books has Emhyr believe incest and impregnating his daughter Ciri will give him power.

Does Emhyr go through with his plan in the original books?

With the hopes of Netflix creating up to The Witcher Season 5, the creators still have a lot of storylines to pursue. Knowing the real reason why Emhyr wants his daughter, does he go through with it? According to the books, he does not. Among traitors and wars, Emhyr does get his hands on his daughter.

Leaving Geralt and Yennefer to die, he escaped with Ciri. But along the way, he does realize how horrid his intentions were and lets her go free. In the books, Emhyr has no actual idea what his grown daughter looks like and is given an imposter by a half-elf. But Emhyr decides to marry the imposter Ciri after developing feelings for her.

Knowing Emhyr does not force Ciri to carry his heir, it is likely that Netflix will have the series introduce his horrid plan. It would add a new level of evil to the character while knowing his plan does not actually manifest. Emhyr’s identity is revealed in The Lady of the Lake book, but the second season has this happen earlier. As The Witcher Season 3 will adapt the Time of Contempt book, Emhyr’s story will likely occur earlier as The Lady of the Lake is the seventh book installment.