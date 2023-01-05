‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Melissa Claire Egan Opened up About Multiple Miscarriages and Her Fertility Challenges

Melissa Claire Egan’s character on The Young and the Restless is a devious scheming con artist who can go to any lengths to get whatever she wants, including using children in her grand schemes. Egan’s character has been pregnant twice on the show, and while these pregnancies have served as incredible storylines, the actor’s real-life pregnancies haven’t been easy. Egan recently opened up about multiple miscarriages and her fertility challenges.

Melissa Claire Egan took 5 years to conceive her son after several miscarriages

Melissa Claire Egan married her partner Matt Katrosar in 2014 and was eager to start a family. However, the journey to achieving that dream proved to be a very arduous and long winding one. In a recent interview with General Hospital’s Maurice Benard on his State of Mind podcast, Egan revealed she battled infertility issues for a long time.

When asked about mental health, Egan said, “I always joke that I can’t relate to mental health issues, but I can relate to fertility issues until the cows come home.” Egan explained that she’s had several downs in her fertility journey, revealing that she has suffered two miscarriages and that it took her five years to bring her son into the world.

“I have this thing called PCOS [Polycystic Ovary Syndrome]. I have this thing called silent endometriosis. I pretty much had everything wrong,’ Egan said. The actor shared her IVF journey clarifying that it wasn’t easy. “All of the shots and pills and blood thinners and acupuncture and appointments. It is a very hopeless, helpless feeling with fertility,” Egan said.

The actor revealed that she and her husband Katrosar experienced several failed IVF procedures, but her belief in God, her husband’s support, and their doctor’s encouragement helped them push through. Egan told Benard that her journey made her realize that infertility was not something she couldn’t control and that she could only hope for a better outcome.

Egan has been vocal about her fertility journey

This isn’t the first time Egan has opened up about her journey toward motherhood. The star has been very vocal about her fertility issues and has never held anything back from her fans. She first went public about the issues in 2018 in a moving Instagram post sharing a picture of herself after dilation and curettage surgery.

The surgery is conducted after a woman miscarries, and the health officers must remove any remaining tissue from their uterus. Egan revealed in her honest post that she had suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks.

The Chelsea portrayer revealed that she was moved to share her experiences with the world after her friend miscarried and felt “relieved” when Egan told her she had suffered the same fate.

Egan said she hoped to encourage other women who have been through the same. She also praised her husband, friends, and family for always being her source of strength and supporting her through everything.

In the State of Mind interview, Egan thanked her husband again, saying, “My husband. He’s amazing too! He was so helpful to me when I was going through all my stuff.”

Melissa Claire Egan gave birth to her son in 2021

Melissa Claire Egan shared her baby bump with her followers on Instagram, announcing their first child along with an encouraging word for her fans. The picture saw Egan cradling her baby bump on a beach, looking excited. Her husband also shared the wonderful news on his page and praised his wife for “her willingness and desire to share and help others that are struggling.”

People reported on August 22, 2021, that Egan and Katrosar had welcomed their first child, Caden Robert Katrosar. The couple exclusively told People that the son and mother were all healthy and expressed their gratitude for the journey.