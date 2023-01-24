‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Want Nick With Sharon, Not Sally

Nick and Sharon Newman (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) are a super couple from The Young and the Restless. Their epic love story began in 1994 and won the audience’s hearts. Although Nick and Sharon are no longer together, fans hold out for a reunion.

The Young and the Restless stars Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Nick and Sharon Newman are an iconic couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’

In 1994, viewers watched as Victor and Nikki Newman’s (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) son fell in love with Sharon. Nick and Sharon’s love story started with the rich boy falling for the girl from the wrong side of the tracks. Despite opposition from Nikki and other circumstances, Nick and Sharon married.

The couple settled down and had a family with three kids. Yet, like many other of The Young and the Restless couples, Nick and Sharon had their challenges. They dealt with much heartache, including infidelity from both sides and the death of their daughter Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes).

Nick and Sharon are headed to the altar! To celebrate, @JoshuaMorrowYR and @sharonlcase are looking back at some classic #Shick moments. What’s your favorite? pic.twitter.com/IkQ1YE0eCN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 27, 2018

Nick and Sharon split many times; and also reunited. After their failed wedding in 2018, the couple decided they were better as friends. Yet, there were always hints they could get back together.

After Sharon’s husband, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), died in April 2022, many thought she and Nick would reunite. Sadly, a Shick reunion wasn’t in the works. Sharon’s single, while Nick has moved on with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Fans think Sharon Newman is better for Nick Newman than Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restlesss’ decision to pair Nick with Sally instead of Sharon was confusing. The writers thought adding Nick to the Sally and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) drama would be enticing, but it’s a bore. Although the show acts like Nick and Sally are the next epic couple, as Adam pointed out, Sharon will always be Nick’s, true love.

Fans aren’t giving up hope on a Shick reunion and expressed their wishes on a Twitter thread. “Please put Nick & Sharon back together as husband & wife!” declared one viewer.

“I do hope Nick and Sharon become an item; they deserve each other,” another commenter replied.

“Nick and Sharon need to get between the sheets. I miss Sharon’s love scenes; she is an excellent actress,” another fan wrote.

Will the couple ever reunite on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Like many of The Young and the Restless couples, a reunion between Nick and Sharon is still possible. However, it may not happen anytime soon. Nick is still with Sally, and their relationship is more complicated with her pregnancy. Although Nick thinks he’s the father, there’s a chance Adam is the baby’s dad.

No matter what, Nick and Sharon will always be family. ❤️ #YR pic.twitter.com/Z9dSwtVcIt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 12, 2022

Nick and Adam’s feud over Sally will continue as her pregnancy progresses. There’s bound to be some paternity shenanigans, but the end result will have the baby being Adam’s and Sally reuniting with him. Nick will be heartbroken and seek comfort from Sharon.

While Sharon would love to dish out advice to her ex-husband, she’s busy getting back into the dating game. She’s grown close to her new pal, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), and sparks are flying. As Sharon and Chance’s romance heats up, it’ll spark jealousy from Nick, who’ll realize he wants Sharon.