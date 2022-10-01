‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Want to See More of Sharon Case

The Young and the Restless is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The show recently released a promo for the big upcoming season showcasing different characters in the show and teasing what to expect. While most of the main characters were featured in the promo, fans were quick to note that one major character was missing. Now fans are begging the show to give them more of Sharon Case.

Sharon Newman has been processing her grief

When Rey Rosales arrived in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, he was investigating J.T. Hellstrom’s disappearance. It didn’t take long for him to become intertwined with the city’s drama and scandals like everyone else. Rey became somewhat of a major character on the show and even got a romance storyline out of it.

The show paired the detective with one of Genoa City’s finest bachelorettes, Sharon, and the two seemed endgame. The couple radiated positive energy, and fans loved the pairing. However, in true soap fashion, Y&R orchestrated a split to further the storyline by killing Rey.

Sharon had to face every wife’s nightmare after she learned that Rey had died in a car crash. Rey had promised Chelsea and Connor he would take them to a hockey game. However, this wouldn’t materialize as he died on his way to Crimson Lights after having a heart attack and crashing his car.

Sharon has been trying to process the grief, and while she usually has sound advice for everyone, the coffee shop owner has found herself at a crossroads and is naturally looking for someone to blame.

It was Chelsea’s idea to ask Rey to the game, and if he hadn’t been rushing to get the tickets and get back, the accident might have never happened. Conversely, the crash was the result of a heart attack, meaning it isn’t entirely Chelsea’s fault.

Fans want to see more of Sharon Case

When are we going to see Sharon case… I’m ready to tune out of @YandR_CBS … it’s 50 years it’s about same time she gets a storyline of her own…she carried the show with the Rey death scenes — spurohit20 (@Spurohit20) September 17, 2022

Sharon Case is a The Young and the Restless mainstay, first appearing on the show in 1994. The actor has played her fan-favorite character since then and has had her fair share of ups and downs, good and evil. She was responsible for switching up Summer’s paternity tests leading to Summer and Kyle’s breakup, as they believed they were siblings.

Sharon has turned her life around and is now a proud business owner. However, since Y&R primarily relies on dramatic storylines to survive, Sharon has found herself on the back burner and rarely makes appearances nowadays, which fans have noticed.

In a recent Twitter post by Y&R promoting the new season, fans asked the show to give Case more scenes. “More Sharon Case, please,” one fan begged. “Another promo without Sharon? I’ll come back when she comes back,” another threatened.

“No Sharon Case as usual?! I’ll welcome #YR into my living room again when Josh Griffith is gone, and I see leading lady Sharon get a real storyline”, another user wrote. “When are we going to see Sharon Case… I’m ready to tune out of Y&R … it’s 50 years it’s about some time she gets a storyline of her own…she carried the show with the Rey death scenes,” one user said.

Is Sharon Case leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?

With the lack of storylines, some fans fear the actor may be planning her exit from the show. Some speculated that Rey’s exit might coincide with Sharon’s, but that didn’t happen. Others thought Sharon’s cancer storyline meant the actor was on her way out, but the writers gave Sharon a miraculous recovery.

Given all that has happened, it may make sense for Sharon to take some time off to grieve and process the loss. This may mean viewers don’t get to see much of Case, but ultimately might be what her character needs. However, Case hasn’t announced plans to leave The Young and the Restless and her long-running role in the series.

