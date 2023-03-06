‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Nick Too Controlling Over Sally?

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is a hero on The Young and the Restless. The Newman son has sent the hearts of many females swooning with his charm. But Nick’s recent behavior with his girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), has fans seeing him in a different light.

The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow I Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Nick Newman is dating Sally Spectra on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Since 1994, Nick has been a heartthrob on The Young and the Restless. Some of his love interests include Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Most of Nick’s girlfriends also happen to be the exes of his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Again, the Newman brothers are at odds over another woman, Sally. After Adam broke up with Sally, she rebounded with Nick. However, she still had feelings for Adam and had one last fling with him. Sally’s affair with Adam resulted in her pregnancy.

Although she hoped Nick was the father, the test results revealed Adam is the baby’s dad. Sally did the right thing by telling Adam, and he wants to be there for Sally and their baby. However, he faces opposition from Nick.

Fans think Nick Newman is controlling Sally Spectra

Adam has committed many terrible misdeeds, most directed toward the Newman family. It’s understandable why Nick would protect Sally when it comes to Adam. However, while Nick’s actions might seem like that of a gentleman, there’s concern he’s becoming too controlling of Sally.

Nick always stops by Sally’s room unannounced, and he’s constantly in her ear about Adam. When the couple is out in public, Nick quickly escorts Sally out whenever Adam shows up. While Sally is in awe of Nick’s protective demeanor, the audience thinks he’s too controlling.

The Young and the Restless fans discussed Nick’s possessive behavior on a Reddit thread. “Hovering Nick is so obnoxious. Go home, dude,” declared one user.

“This storyline is making me hate Nick. He’s overbearing and is coming across as jealous of Adam,” another fan wrote.

“Nick is such a scum bag. He should have no say in what happens with this baby,” another viewer replied.

Is the couple headed for a breakup on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Nick and Sally are dedicated to each other but won’t be in it for the long haul. The odds are stacked against the couple. Not only do they have to deal with Adam, but Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) is plotting against them.

While there are many outside forces, Nick could destroy the relationship. Nick’s offering Sally everything except for the one thing she needs, love. His motive for staying with Sally appears to be besting Adam, not because he loves Sally.

Sally is too blinded by her love for Nick to see the truth. But as time passes and she sees more of Nick’s possessive behavior, she’ll question their relationship. Sally thought being with Nick would be a safe choice, but she’ll realize he’s not the man she wants.

Nick’s desire to keep Adam out of Sally and the baby’s life will backfire. His actions will send Sally back to Adam, Nick’s worst nightmare.