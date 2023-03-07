‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Another Murder Mystery Coming for Diane

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is a famous The Young and the Restless vixen. The former architect survived death during a 2011 murder mystery in which Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) was the culprit. In 2022, an alive Diane returned to Genoa City and stirred up trouble. A new danger is lurking for Diane, who might be involved in another murder mystery.

The Young and the Restless star Susan Walters I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Diane Jenkins faces danger on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Upon her return from the dead, Diane immediately began making amends to the people she hurt. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) forgave her, but others weren’t so compassionate. Diane’s longtime enemy Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), plotted against her.

Phyllis’ dug into Diane’s past and hit paydirt thanks to Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Jeremy’ is Diane’s criminal ex-boyfriend, who she helped bust for money laundering. Jeremy’s arrival in Genoa City put Diane on edge. But with some assistance from Jack, they framed him for stealing Nikki’s diamond necklace.

Diane thought she was finally free of Jeremy until he waltzed back into her life. Now that he’s free following his latest prison stint, he’s seeking revenge against Diane. He’ll have plenty of help from one of her enemies.

Back together and better than ever? ? #YR is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/YmmxIqD4Gi — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 30, 2023

Jeremy Stark and Phyllis Summers plot to take down Diane Jenkins

Diane is happier than she’s ever been now that she’s got, Jack. The exes have rekindled their relationship, much to Phyllis’ disappointment. Phyllis is furious that she’s made out to be the villain, while Diane is the heroin in this tale.

Jeremy sees how upset Phyllis is and uses it to his advantage. Mr. Stark tells Phyllis that it’s time someone takes Diane down. He persuades Phyllis that together they’ll be an unstoppable force.

Naturally, this sparks Phyllis’ curiosity, and she can’t resist Jeremy’s offer. More than anything, she wasn’t Diane out of her life, but will she resort to murder to get what she wants?

Is a murder mystery coming on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Diane’s latest The Young and the Restless run is reportedly short-term. The writers hint that the character’s time in Genoa City could end. Diane’s exit from the show could play out similarly to her 2011 departure.

According to Soaps.com, speculation is that Diane will be involved in another murder mystery, and Phyllis is the top suspect. Phyllis has plenty of motives for wanting to get rid of Diane. Everyone knows that when Phyllis’ temper flares, it means disaster.

Phyllis and Diane are forced to play nice today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/nDQT1YeHyB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 22, 2022

Phyllis is unraveling because of her hatred for Diane, and if Miss Jenkins winds up dead, it’ll drive Phyllis over the edge. The redhead will proclaim her innocence while also wondering if, by some chance, she killed Diane. Jack, Kyle, and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) will question whether to believe her.

Meanwhile, Jeremy will revel in the fact he’s finally gotten revenge on Diane. Unfortunately, Phyllis will take the fall for his scheme.

But the big question around the murder mystery is whether Diane is really dead. Everyone thought she was gone during the 2011 incident, but she returned alive and well. Could the same outcome occur this time around?