‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Baby Switch for Sally and Teriah

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is preparing for motherhood on The Young and the Restless. Like many female characters, Sally’s pregnancy won’t be easy. Things will become more complicated when her bundle of joy is snatched away.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sally Spectra isn’t the only one expecting a baby on ‘The Young and the Restless’

2023 will be the year of babies on The Young and the Restless. Of course the top story is Sally’s pregnancy and the who’s the daddy storyline. Sally’s pregnancy comes at the worst time because she’s conflicted about her feelings for Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Meanwhile, newlyweds Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) are also expanding their family. The couple’s journey to adopting a baby has been challenging. But they’ve found a birth mother who wants to give her child to the couple.

Sally and Teriah’s babies appear to be due around the same time. As soap fans know, this can only mean one thing.

Sally Spectra and Teriah’s babies are switched

The Young and the Restless tends to be predictable with their storylines. With two pregnancies on the show at once, it’s a good guess where this storyline is heading. Speculation is that Sally’s child will be switched with Teriah’s baby. The mastermind behind this scheme will be Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Victor dislikes Sally and blames her for the riff between Adam and Nick. When Sally’s pregnancy is revealed, it’ll cause more tension in the Newman family. Victor would love for Sally to be out of his sons’ lives. Yet, he also doesn’t want to lose his grandchild.

The Moustache is in a tough predicament regarding Sally. But he’ll come up with an easy solution. When Victor learns of Mariah and Tessa’s baby, he’ll use that opportunity to get what he wants. By switching the babies, Victor will secretly remain in his grandchild’s life, thanks to Teriah.

However, the switch will cause problems for Sally, Nick, and Adam. If Sally waits until after the baby’s born to get a DNA test, the trio will be shocked when neither Adam nor Nick is the father.

The baby switch causes drama on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Baby switches are a common storyline in soap operas one that fans dislike. However, Sally and Teriah’s baby switch has potential on The Young and the Restless. Tessa and Mariah have waited so long for a child. They think all their dreams are finally coming true, yet it’ll be a nightmare when they’re forced to give their baby back to Sally.

Meanwhile, Victor’s scheme will create turmoil for Nick and Sally. Nick loves Sally and forgave her for her fling with Adam. But he won’t be so forgiving if he believes she lied about being with other men.

While Sally’s relationship with Nick might end, it’ll bring her and Adam closer. Adam will be the person to remain by Sally’s side, ad he’ll seek answers about the baby coverup. When Adam uncovers Victor’s plot, The Moustache won’t have Sally to blame for the fallout.