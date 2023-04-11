‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Are Paul and Christine Headed for an Offscreen Split?

Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) are a popular couple on The Young and the Restless. Since the 1990s, the Genoa City detective and the attorney have had an on-again, off-again relationship. Although the couple got their happily ever after in 2013, trouble in paradise might be looming.



Paul Williams and Christine Blair’s relationship history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Paul and Christine are vital characters on the soap opera. Their romance has earned them the honor of being a The Young and the Restless super couple. Like many couples, they had their challenges and split several times.

In 2013, the couple remarried as per the wishes of their late friend Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). As with many veteran characters, Paul and Christine’s screen time has diminished. While Christine continues to make random appearances, Paul hasn’t been seen since November 2020.

Just a Paul and Christine appreciation post. ❤️ How cute is this #YR couple? pic.twitter.com/i1xBzEvsxy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 2, 2019

The chances of Paul returning are slim since Davidson’s made it clear he’s done with the show. According to Soap Central, Davidson was reportedly angry that he was bumped to recurring status.

Paul’s absence has been a mystery to fans, but the bicentennial gala provided answers. Christine attended the event solo and revealed the whereabouts of her retired husband. Christine mentioned that Paul was in Portugal visiting Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom).

Is trouble in paradise looming for Paul Williams and Christine Blair?

The Young and the Restless finally explained Paul’s absence, but now the question is what becomes of him and Christine. Back in December, Christine met with her ex-husband Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) for a chat. As they reminisced about their past, it was evident they still loved each other.

Although Christine’s made it clear she loves Paul, her behavior at the gala says otherwise. Christine looked upset that Paul wasn’t there with her, and it’s sparked speculation of marital problems. The couple is on opposite paths in their careers, with Paul retired and Christine thinking of getting back into law.

Their different career paths could’ve led to tension in the marriage. Paul, needing some space, decided to go to Portugal to clear his head. Meanwhile, Christine is back in Genoa City, wondering about the state of her marriage.

Will ‘The Young and the Restless’ break up the couple?

With Christine staying and Paul not coming back, The Young and the Restless has to decide what to do with the couple. The writers are hinting at a reunion with Christine and Danny, but to move forward, they must address her marriage to Paul. Unless the show recasts Paul or works out a deal with Davidson, it’s obvious Paul’s not returning.

Get excited for a week featuring the incredible @DougDavidsonYR and @LauraleeB4real! ⭐️ Paul and Christine Week begins tomorrow on #YR. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K7yDgymfUw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 28, 2020

Paul could decide to live out his retirement in Portugal with his daughter and granddaughter. Christine will choose to stay in Genoa City, leading to a painful decision. Christine will divorce Paul and focus on moving on with her life.

It will be heartbreaking having Paul and Christine split offscreen, but it’s no use keeping them together if Paul isn’t in Genoa City. With Christine divorced, it’ll open up new opportunities for her.













