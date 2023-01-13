‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 16 – 20: Kyle Teams With to Take Down Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Jan. 16 through 20 reveal a week of high-stakes drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) plots his next scheme, while Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) risks everything. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Victor Newman gains an ally

Victor doesn’t know when to quit. The Moustache hopes to reunite with his estranged son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) but is going about it wrong. Victor wants Adam back into the family and at Newman Enterprises. After Victor’s plan to use Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) backfired, he comes up with a new plan.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor enlists Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) in his plot. Kyle doesn’t like Adam working at Jabot and would love to kick him out. Victor’s proposition will be too good for Kyle to ignore. With Kyle and Victor teaming up, it spells bad news for Adam.

Diane Jenkins plans a risky move

Jeremy Stark’s (James Hyde) arrival has impacted Diane’s life. Despite her and Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) efforts to get Jeremy to leave, he’s not going anywhere. Jeremy wants the money Diane stole from him and ins’t leaving until he gets it.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Diane plans a risky move to get Jeremy’s money. Her plot involves stealing jewelry from Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas). Since Nikki was part of the plot to take Diane down, she has no trouble stealing from her rival.

Diane’s plan is risky, and Jack agrees to help her. However, their plan hits a snag when a double cross occurs, leaving Jack to wonder who he can trust.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Chance Chancellor and Sharon Newman continue to grow closer

Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is putting on a brave front following Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) betrayal. As his divorce looms, Chance finds support from his friend Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chance will seek comfort from Sharon.

The seeds are being planted for a romance between the two. After her husband Rey Rosales’ (Jordi Vilasuso) death, Sharon spends all her time at Crimson Lights. But Chance is getting Sharon to break from her routine when they go on supper club dates.

As Chance and Sharon grow closer, it’ll spark jealousy from Abby. Although she’s contemplating moving on with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), Abby isn’t over Chance. She won’t be happy when she sees him flirting with Sharon. Abby and Sharon feuded once before over a man, and with Chance’s heart at stake, this could be another ugly battle.