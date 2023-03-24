‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Mar. 27 – 31: Chaos at the Genoa City Gala

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Mar. 27 through 31 reveal a festive time in Genoa City. The bicentennial gala continues with many former characters arriving. Here’s a glimpse at what to expect for next week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal romance and chaos at the gala

The show’s 50th-anniversary celebration continues with the bicentennial gala. Many former characters, including Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), Leanna Love (Barbara Crampton), and Nina Webster (Tricia Cast), return for the big event. As with any event, there will be romance and drama.

Love is in the air as Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) grows closer to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) kisses her ex-husband Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). Meanwhile, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) experience jealousy seeing Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) together.

But disaster might strike as the evening wears on. The chaos comes from everyone’s favorite redhead Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Phyllis has teamed with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to take down Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis goes rogue. Phyllis might use the gala to fake her death and frame Diane for the crime. The media and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will have a field day dealing with the tragedy.

Devon Hamilton makes amends

Amanda Sinclair’s (Mishael Morgan) return has shaken up Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) life. The exes didn’t part on amicable terms because of Devon’s affair with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Amanda is still hurt over Devon’s betrayal and is out to punish him by representing Lily in the Chancellor-Winters lawsuit.

Devon’s emotions are running high and Amanda’s presence has told feelings resurfacing. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Devon apologizes to Amanda. She’ll be caught off guard by his admission, and a little skeptical.

Amanda will wonder if Devon is sincere in his regret or if he’s buttering her up for the lawsuit battle.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Abby Newman goes into defensive mode

It’s been four months since Abby and Devon were caught having sex. Their fling caused a lot of heartache and ended her marriage to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). Although everyone’s moved on, there’s still some unresolved feelings.

Abby’s already had a confrontation with Amanda, but she’ll face someone else’s wrath. According to Soap Opera Spy, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nina confronts Abby about her affair. Abby will become defensive when explaining her actions to Nina. She understands Nina is protective over Chance, but Abby wants to explain her side to her former mother-in-law.

Abby’s moved on with Devon and is happy with him. Yet, part of her feels guilt for betraying Chance and she wonders if she made a rash decision giving up on him.