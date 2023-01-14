‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Susan Walters Once Played Priscilla Presley

These days Susan Walters is best known as Diane Jenkins on The Young and the Restless. But the actor has had an established career in film and TV. One of her breakout roles was playing Priscilla Presley.

The Young and the Restless star Susan Walters I Michael Buckner/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Susan Walters played Priscilla Presley in a made-for-TV movie

Walters is best known as a soap opera actor, famous for her roles on Loving and The Young and the Restless. In the 1980s, Walters’ career was starting to take off. Aside from her work on Loving, she had minor roles in other TV shows like Who’s the Boss.

But in 1988, she stepped into the shoes of Elvis’ wife, Priscilla, in the made-for-TV film Elvis and Me. The film was adapted from Presley’s 1985 biography of the same name. The film chronicles Elvis (Dale Midkiff) and Priscilla’s love story, from their courtship in Germany to their wedding to their divorce.

Just letting you know that my memoir ELVIS AND ME releases today in audio and e-book for the first time. The audiobook is narrated by me, and I hope you will enjoy listening to my story of life and love with Elvis. pic.twitter.com/nho2MAyxcN — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) August 23, 2022

Presley served as an executive producer on the 80s’ biopic and popped in “every so often.” For a newcomer like Walters, playing the King of Rock N’ Roll’s ex-wife was a big role. In a 1988 interview with Orlando Sentinel, Walters admitted she was nervous about having Presley around.

“I’d think I’m not as pretty as her and wonder if she was thinking, “Hey, I look better than that! She’s not that way, but it was just my own insecurity. I kind of hid from her a couple of times, but then I realized that she was on my side.”

After Walters got to know Presley, she described her as “nice and helpful.” While Presley hid in the background while the cast was working, she offered Walters advice regarding filming. “She told me, ‘Just go with what you’ve got.”

‘Elvis and Me’ was a huge hit

The TV version of Elvis and Me was a huge success. 32 million people viewed the two-part movie and applauded Midkiff and Walters’ performances. After her success playing Presley, Walters went on to have a promising career.

Here's a closer view of the photo Diane has in her new house! Remember this #YR moment? pic.twitter.com/zUMxdYXrUv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 7, 2022

The actor had success in primetime with roles in The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, and The Flash. But like Presley, Walters rose to fame thanks to soap operas. Her daytime career started on Loving and now includes her work on The Young and the Restless.

Walters has played Diane on and off since 2001. After a twelve-year absence, Walters returned to the CBS soap opera in March 2022. Walters’ character Diane is a departure from her days of playing Priscilla. But the actor is taking her mentor’s advice when playing a Genoa City bad girl.