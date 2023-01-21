This Actor Was the Biggest Prankster on the ‘Wednesday’ Set

The all-new Netflix series Wednesday has earned the distinction as one of the most popular shows of all time on the streamer. With a talented cast, a fun storyline, and plenty of great one-liners, Wednesday is a must-watch for any fans of the gothic and supernatural. While Jenna Ortega helms the series as Wednesday Addams herself, a plethora of brilliant supporting talent is also featured, including Percy Hynes White as the mysterious and charming Xavier Thorpe. In a recent interview, a few members of the cast sat down to discuss what it was like working on Wednesday, revealing that Hynes became known as one of the biggest pranksters on the Wednesday set.

Percy Hynes White plays Xavier Thorpe in ‘Wednesday’

The series follows Wednesday as she navigates a brand-new school, Nevermore Academy, which is filled with students of all abilities who have become known as outcasts to the surrounding community. She meets a number of interesting characters, including Xavier Thorpe, played by White, a student who has the ability to make his art come to life.

Throughout most of the series, Xavier’s motives remain uncertain, with many clues pointing to the fact that he might actually be the monster terrorizing the town. However, he also seems very attracted to Wednesday, making his relationship with everyone’s favorite goth girl more complicated than it initially seems.

What did the cast of ‘Wednesday’ say about Percy Hynes White being a prankster?

The cast of Wednesday bonded quickly, spending a lot of time together on the set. They also let their mischievous sides get the better of them, as a few cast members revealed in a recent interview with Seventeen. In response to a question about who the biggest prankster is on the set, the cast pointed to White, with Joy Sunday, who plays Bianca Barclay, prompting White to tell the story about “the carts.”

“Oh my god, get over it!” White laughed. “We stole a golf cart and we got in trouble.”

Emma Myers, who portrays Enid Sinclair, jumped in to add, “you were chased down the street!”

“Yeah, we were chased,” White said. The cast reminisced over their experiences in the stolen golf cart, with all the young actors in agreement that the production team didn’t want actors to drive.

Fans on social media love the character of Xavier Thorpe

From the beginning, the character of Xavier was a fan-favorite. Many social media users compared the character to Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy in that they seemed to have very similar facial expressions and a similar “vibe.” As the love triangle between Wednesday, Xavier, and Tyler deepened, many fans even took to social media to vote for their favorite male — and Xavier was the runaway favorite.

Of course, at the end of the series, she ends up with neither. However, all hope isn’t lost for Xavier. The brooding artist give Wednesday her first phone, asking her to keep in touch — and with the recent news that Wednesday has officially been renewed for a second season, there’s a very good chance that Xavier will get another shot at proving his affections to Wednesday Addams.