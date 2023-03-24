3 Ways Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Made Money Between ‘Jersey Shore’ Gigs

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola ended her ties to Jersey Shore after filming its last episode in 2012. After six seasons, she had enough of the drama. Giancola was a no-show when the cast reunited to film Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, since announcing her return, she is slated to make a big splash during season 6. But, in-between MTV gigs, Giancola had to earn a living. Here are three ways she made money between Jersey Shore appearances.

Sammi Giancola opened up an online boutique in 2013

One year after leaving Jersey Shore behind, Sammi Giancola used her celebrity to open an online boutique. She preceded her former co-star, Nicole Polizzi, in that venture.

In 2013 Giancola debuted Sweetheart Styles. The shop sells clothing, home decor, and accessories.

The boutique sells items that Giancola personally curates. She models many clothing and accessories sold on the store’s Instagram page.

In 2018, the original Jersey Shore series reboot premiered on MTV. Titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it featured all of the series’ original cast members except for Giancola. She later posted a message on her Instagram page explaining she had moved on from those experiences in her life and would not be a part of the new series.

In June 2021, Sammi Giancola opened up a brick-and-mortar store titled Sweetheart Coast

In April 2021, Sammi Giancola shared the news via Instagram Live that she would open a brick-and-mortar store on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk. She later posted the video to her personal social media page.

“It is officially time I officially announce what Sweetheart Coast is about. I wanted it to be perfect before I presented it to you,” she said in the video.

Sweetheart Coast is an accessory, clothing, and home decor gift boutique, an offshoot of her original online store. She chose the location of Ocean City, New Jersey, as it is her “favorite place on earth.”

She revealed that she had been visiting the area since she was a little girl, and there was no better place for her to open up a store in the town she loved so much. Giancola was thrilled that she could “get the news off her chest” and that preparation for the boutique was a long time coming.

She had other side hustles before joining ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ in 2023

Sammi Giancola also used modeling as a side hustle. Showbiz Cheat Sheet previously reported she worked on campaigns for magazines like Us Weekly, Harper’s Bazaar, Life & Style, and People.

Giancola also sold her line of athletic wear. She partnered with SXE Fitness to create a line of sports bras, yoga pants, and jackets, all bearing her sweetheart logo.

The reality star also created a perfume, designed purses and a fashion line, and co-hosted a podcast titled Just Sayin in 2017.

Giancola revealed she would appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 via Instagram on Mar. 12. Her caption read, “Okay, I can finally say… I’m backkk!”

Sammi Giancola is filming season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alongside her former roommates. These cast members include Mike Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs at 8 p.m. EST Thursdays on MTV.