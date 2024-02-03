Sky, 45, wanted to become a star when she was younger. Now, she's living her dreams through her teen daughter Skylar.

Sky and Skylar from TLC’s sMothered hit the red carpet in Atlanta on Feb. 1. But who is the mom, and who is the daughter? The glammed-up pair were definitely twinning at the screening of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming movie This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which hits Prime Video on Feb. 16.

Sky and Skylar star in ‘sMothered’ Season 5

Skylar and Sky, from TLC’s ‘sMothered’, attend the ‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ Atlanta Tastemaker Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 1, 2024 | Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios

Sky, 45, and Skylar, 19, joined the cast of sMothered for season 5, which premiered in December on TLC. The Atlanta duo is the perfect fit for the reality show about ultra-close moms and daughters. Not only did Sky name her daughter after herself, but she’s raised to be her mini-me.

Before she became a young mom, Sky was a choreographer, dancer, and singer who dreamed of becoming the next Beyoncé. But she had to scale back her ambitions once she had her daughter. However, once Skylar started showing talent of her own, her mom was all in on her daughter’s career. She’s poured all her energy into helping her daughter succeed, but acting as both a mom and a “momager” can make things complicated.

Sky is getting on Skylar’s nerves

Sky says she wants to help her daughter succeed as a singer, but sometimes, she can’t help hogging the spotlight. At Skylar’s birthday party, the 40something put on a show that had her daughter cringing.

“Every since my birthday party, my mom has been getting on my nerves. She got up on stage and tried to take over,” Skylar said in the Jan. 30 episode of sMothered. “That’s exactly what I told her not to do.”

Skylar needed some support in dealing with her mom, so she decided t visit her sisters in Mississippi.

“They understand how difficult she can be sometimes,” Skylar said.

Sky left her older kids in Mississippi for her career

The prospect of visiting her other kids made Sky nervous.

“My kids tend to, like, gang up on me,” she said. “There’s still some type of resentment towards me. And I can feel it.”

When she was younger, Sky left her daughters with her mom in Mississippi while she pursued her career as a dancer. While Skylar eventually moved to Atlanta to be with her mom, the two older girls remained with their grandmother.

Now, Skylar is reaching out to her older siblings as she tries to define herself as her own person separate from her overbearing mom.

“Skylar’s always been glued to mom. But a few months ago, she started reaching out to us. She’s never really had a voice for herself,” her sister Deonna shared

“I do want my mom to kind of back off a bit,” Skylar admitted in an interview. “I feel like she wants to mold me into a replica of her to do what she wanted to do.”

sMothered airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

