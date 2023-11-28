'Sister Wives' fans will get a glimpse into Christine Brown's October 2023 wedding. TLC will air a two-part special celebrating the former polygamist and her new love.

Christine Brown’s biggest fans are in for a Sister Wives treat following the conclusion of season 18 of the series. TLC, the network that airs the popular reality TV show, will air a two-part special that documents Christine Brown’s October wedding to David Woolley, the man she introduced to her fans via Instagram in February 2023.

Christine Brown’s wedding will be featured in a two-part special on TLC

TLC is cashing in on the Sister Wives drama. After years of documenting the crumbling plural marriage of the Brown family, the network will be airing a happier occasion. According to People, TLC will document Christine’s wedding to David Woolley in a two-part special. The wedding special will air in January.

According to a press release, the first hour-long episode will air on Jan. 7. The second part of the special will air the following week. The outdoor ceremony in Moab, Utah, will look markedly different from Christine’s spiritual wedding to Kody Brown. Kody and Christine, who were married for nearly 30 years when they announced their split, described their wedding as “morose.”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown wedding phoot | TLC/YouTube

While the wedding event is exciting for fans, this won’t be the first Brown wedding that TLC has documented. Sister Wives cameras were on hand when Maddie Brush married her husband, Caleb Brush. Episodes of the reality TV series were also dedicated to Mykleti Padron’s December 2016 wedding and Aspyn Thompson’s 2018 Sandy, Utah Nuptials. Mykelti married Tony Padron after a short courtship. Aspyn wed Mitch Thompson, whom she met when she was still just a young teen.

Additional Browns have tied the knot since. Leon Brown married Audrey Kriss in a secret ceremony. They did not publicly announce their marriage. Logan Brown married his longtime love, Michelle Petty, in October 2022. Cameras were not invited to the events. More recently, Gwendlyn Brown walked down the aisle, too. Gwen, who married Beatriz Queiroz in July 2023, has yet to mention if the nuptials were filmed for the show.

Christine Brown and David Woolley’s relationship timeline

Christine Brown announced her divorce from Kody Brown in November 2021, just before season 17 of Sister Wives premiered. By the time she shared the big news, the mother of six had already relocated from Arizona to Utah, where she settled into a rental property. In late 2022, Christine told her fans that she was interested in dating again but had absolutely no plans to pursue a polygamist relationship.

David Woolley and Christine Brown | Instagram

In February 2023, she revealed that she had met a special someone on Instagram. The public announcement came just a couple of months after Christine and David met. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple matched via an online dating service in October 2022 and finally had a face-to-face date in December. From there, their romance began.

After announcing the relationship on Instagram, Christine clued fans into how serious things had gotten. By April 2023, she announced her engagement. The couple also purchased a home together ahead of their wedding. They spent much of the year traveling together and melding their large families before tying the knot in October.