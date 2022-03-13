‘To Leslie’ Movie Review [SXSW 2022]: Andrea Riseborough Pursues a Second Chance

To Leslie offers powerful performances within the context of a transparent, albeit repetitive narrative. Screenwriter Ryan Binaco tackles the difficult subject of alcoholism and the ways in which it has the power to shatter lives. To Leslie has its heart in the right place, but the components don’t quite add up to a winning whole.

‘To Leslie’ depicts the title character’s fight with alcoholism

Andrea Riseborough as Leslie | SXSW

Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) is a West Texas single mother who wins the lottery with a bright future ahead of her. However, she quickly spends all of the money and ends up homeless and alone. Leslie makes her way back home to stay with folks from her past, but they aren’t willing to put up with the effects of her alcoholism.

To Leslie finds the title character meeting a lonely motel clerk named Sweeney (Marc Maron), who is the only person left willing to give her an opportunity. However, she has to want to make the change for a better life, otherwise, she might not ever have another chance to bring her family back together.

Director Michael Morris taps into a redemption story

To Leslie begins with a 6-year time jump, keeping the audience in the dark regarding the gap. The viewer hears the town’s rumors and witnesses Leslie’s current behavior, but we lack context. As a result, Binaco’s screenplay holds a mirror up to society’s judgments and assumptions around alcoholism. Leslie’s son welcomes her into his home with ground rules to try and recover their relationship.

Leslie moves from one location to the next, further burning bridges that already appeared incinerated. However, people such as Nancy (Allison Janney) repeatedly put her down for her past. To Leslie frequently challenges its audience to judge the behavior of its characters with limited information about their past and their motivations.

Director Michael Morris taps into self-destruction, but there’s a ripple effect that impacts those around his lead. However, this is a story of second chances, as Leslie embarks on a journey to rediscover the meaning of home. To Leslie defines the word in various different ways over the course of the movie’s runtime.

‘To Leslie’ features strong performances in a repetitive story

Morris puts a focus on the performances in To Leslie. Riseborough is phenomenal, instilling Leslie with nuance. Maron turns in a subtle, yet effective performance as Sweeney. Finally, Janney is a wonderful surprise as Nancy. She doesn’t have much screen time, but she makes the most out of every scene she has. Her moments alongside Riseborough are particularly captivating.

Morris puts a focus on the Texas landscape, fully incorporating the setting into the story as a character all its own. To Leslie is an underdog’s redemption story, which extends to the Texas town and all of the folks that live within the area. Morris successfully establishes a tone that carries from the screenplay to the setting.

To Leslie has good intentions in its approach to alcoholism, second chances, and redemptions. However, it begins to repeat the same plot beats that interrupt the pacing. Riseborough, Maron, and Janney are all outstanding, but the emotion they seek to draw from the audience isn’t entirely earned due to narrative missteps. To Leslie wants you to feel a lot more than it’s ultimately capable of.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.