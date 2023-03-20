Tom Sandoval Places Blame on Ariana Madix for HIS Cheating Scandal in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Midseason Trailer

Tom Sandoval appears to be trying to pass the buck to Ariana Madix for his cheating ways. The couple called it quits in early March when Ariana discovered Tom’s affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

A new trailer for the current season reportedly shows Tom blaming Ariana for him sleeping around, and Vanderpump Rules fans are not happy about it. Here’s how viewers reacted to the news that Tom is trying to paint Ariana as the villain.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tom Sandoval puts the blame on Ariana Madix for his affair

Vanderpump Rules is heading into the second half of season 10 and Tom’s affair is quickly taking center stage. According to Bravo and Cocktails, the midseason trailer shows Tom claiming that a lack of intimacy is what led him to cheat on Ariana.

In the clip, Tom claims that he and Ariana have sex about four times in a given year. While it is unclear if the scene was filmed before or after the affair was exposed, the footage makes it seem as though Tom is blaming Ariana for him wanting to step out on her.

The trailer also reportedly shows the couple in a tense meeting, where Tom tells Ariana, “I wish we both would have tried harder.” We don’t have context surrounding the meeting, but it’s clear that Tom thinks they both played a part in the breakup.

Bravo has yet to release the trailer in question, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their thoughts on Tom’s latest move.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans react to the explosive midseason trailer

Apart from Tom shifting the blame for his affair, the trailer reportedly shows Scheana Shay admitting that she had “so much rage” after news of the cheating scandal broke.

Shortly after Scheana’s admission, Raquel is shown saying, “I don’t f**kng regret our relationship.” We don’t know for sure, but Raquel is presumably talking to Tom. (Or could it be tricky editing and she is talking about James? Only time will tell.)

Considering the situation, Vanderpump Rules fans have been pretty vocal about how they feel about the scandal. Taking to the Vanderpump Rules sub on Reddit, viewers slammed Tom and Raquel for their questionable behavior.

“That’s honestly so terrible…those 2 have no redeeming qualities if that’s how they’re going to go about it,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Holy s**t Scamdoval and Rachel are EVIL.”

While fans are clearly unhappy with Tom and Raquel, several cast members of Vanderpump Rules have also shared their thoughts on the drama. Given how we still have half a season to go, things aren’t likely to get any better for Tom and Raquel.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ show their support for Ariana Madix

In early March, news surfaced that Tom had been cheating on Ariana for over six months with Raquel. It’s been several weeks since the news broke, and several Vanderpump Rules stars have shared their thoughts on the scandal.

James Kennedy, who was engaged to Raquel back in 2021, was one of the first cast members to speak out. According to Insider, James slammed Tom and Raquel on social media and told fans to protest Tom’s band whenever they get a chance.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he shared.

Katie Maloney, meanwhile, admitted that the cheating scandal was not a shocker. She also revealed that Ariana is handling the situation as best as she can and is “taking care of herself.”

Shortly after the scandal made headlines, Tom took to social media to apologize for his actions. But if the latest Vanderpump Rules trailer is any indication, the drama is just getting started.

Fans can catch all the drama when new episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesday nights on Bravo.