Tom Sandoval From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Goes Nuclear on ‘White Nail Polish’ Article

After months of being attacked on social media and backlash in the media, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules blasted a single article that didn’t target his affair with Raquel Leviss, but the fact that he ruined white nail polish for everyone.

The opinion piece dragged Sandoval’s manicure but also his band. Until now, Sandoval has been silent about the slew of hate being slung his way. But suddenly on Instagram, he lashed out at not only the publication but got personal with the reporter who wrote the story.

Tom Sandoval slams ‘white nail polish’ article

Sandoval went ham only hours after the article in Glamour was published. He shared a screenshot of the story along with a comment about how he basically can’t do anything right. He added, “At least have the courage to [at] me if you’re gonna talk s***,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “I thought your publication was about being positive and glamorous and not trashy.”

He added, “What happens when I wear all the colors at the Michigan PRIDE shows? I’d invite you but unfortunately, we’re all sold out.”

Sandoval then got personal and attacked the writer, asking Glamour when the publication started running a piece that had “such vicious, personal blind hatred towards someone on your platform.”

Has the Tom Sandoval hate gotten out of control?

Fans and cast members immediately attacked Sandoval and Leviss after news broke in early March that Sandoval was cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss, who was also a close friend.

After all, Sandoval and Madix were the Vanderpump Rules golden couple, especially after Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney divorced. News of the affair definitely took the fandom by surprise because the original Vanderpump Rules Season 10 narrative was about how Leviss flirted and kissed Schwartz, not Sandoval.

And while initially fans, cast members, blogs, and podcasts trashed Sandoval, the hate and vitriol haven’t stopped. Bravo producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen even asked Madix if the anger has gotten out of control when she appeared on WWHL. But she didn’t think the amount of anger being sent Sandoval’s way was out of line and appropriate for his deception.

Lisa Vanderpump may be the only person who is not attacking Tom Sandoval

Sandoval visited Lisa Vanderpump during the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale and he sobbed about being exposed for the affair. Vanderpump expressed disappointment. But also told him that he did a horrible thing but he was not a bad person.

Some Vanderpump Rules fans noticed Madix and Lala Kent weren’t following Vanderpump on Instagram shortly after the finale episode aired. During the first installment of the reunion, Vanderpump also clapped back at Kent’s description of Sandoval as being a “dangerous” person.

“Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying,” Vanderpump shot back during the reunion. Vanderpump later clarified on Instagram, “I love Lala but dangerous wasn’t the right word.”

Of course, Kent has her own trigger with the relationship. Before Vanderpump Rules Season 10 started airing, she left ex-boyfriend Randall Emmett after learning he was cheating on her. Like Madix, Kent often defended Emmett, who ultimately became the focal point of an L.A. Times investigative reporting piece.

Kent admitted she came into the reunion hot. “I’m feeling triggered. I feel like I’m on 100,” she told BravoTV prior to the reunion.