Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Shared This $2.75 Million House Pre-Divorce

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorced in 2022, but they shared a $2.75 million house together before they split. Here’s what we know about the former Bravo couple’s home and how they felt about moving out amid their divorce.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz | Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney bought a house in the same neighborhood as their ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars

Bravo stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz purchased their first house together in 2019. Several of their Vanderpump Rules castmates, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute moved into homes in the same neighborhood.

Although they were initially reluctant to leave their West Hollywood apartment, which was located near TomTom and SUR, the former couple warmed up to the idea after receiving encouragement from their friends.

“It just came down to the timing for everything, and this just felt like the right time because everyone else is doing it,” Maloney said on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast (via Reality Blurb).

“The thing is, someone had to start it. So Tom and Ariana started it,” she continued. “And then I was talking to them through their whole process for the last two years, and then Sandoval was drilling into my head of like, ‘You gotta do this. You gotta do this.’ And Tom had been talking about it and talking about it. And then I was like, ‘Let’s just do it.’”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney sold their house amid their 2022 divorce

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz purchased their house together in 2019, but they sold it just three years later amid their divorce. But the Vanderpump Rules stars made some lasting memories in their home, including quarantining together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns. They frequently shared videos on social media of how they entertained each other with an at-home karaoke machine and creative cocktails.

Schwartz and Maloney bought the 3,600-square-foot house for $1.925 million and listed it for $2.75 million. The white clapboard-sided modern farmhouse with black shutters was built in 2016 and had an open, airy feel with a relaxed indoor-outdoor vibe (per Dirt).

The home featured wide-plank white-oak floors, a fireplace, and high ceilings over a central staircase. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house included private bathrooms for each of the three guest bedrooms. The primary suite offered a balcony, fireplace, and walk-in closet. The backyard had a waterfall-fed pool and spa.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars lived in the home together amid their divorce

In March 2022, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce by sharing simultaneous posts on their respective Instagram accounts. The Vanderpump Rules stars had been together for 12 years and married for six.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney wrote in her Instagram post. “…After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage.” She added that their breakup was “not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose.” Maloney and Schwartz continued living together as they prepared their house for sale, eventually moving into separate apartments.

In June 2022, Maloney shared another Instagram post saying farewell to the home she lived in with her ex-husband. “I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting in the empty house. “The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive.”

She concluded, “Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”