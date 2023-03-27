Tom Schwartz Addresses ‘Scandoval,’ Says ‘Maybe’ Tom Sandoval is a ‘Piece of S***’

Ever since Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was exposed as a cheater In a scandal known as “Scandoval”, fans and cast members have voiced their opinions on the situation. Sandoval’s close friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, recently shared his thoughts and even called Sandoval a “piece of s***.”

Tom Sandoval came under fire for cheating on Ariana Madix

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval appear on “Watch What Happens Live.” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Sandoval and Ariana Madix started dating in 2014, during the second season of Vanderpump Rules. Over the next several years, fans watched their relationship progress from new couple to long-term partners. They even bought a home together and discussed the possibility of marriage and kids.

In March 2023, Sandoval and Madix’s relationship came to a sudden end when it was revealed that he had been cheating on her with their friend and fellow cast member, Raquel Leviss. According to Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, Madix found out about the affair after seeing explicit videos of Sandoval and Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

A source told People the affair had been going on “for upwards of six months.” Another insider also said that Madix “was completely blindsided” and that “devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”

Although Sandoval and Leviss both publicly apologized to Madix, the two of them seem to have been shunned by fans and many cast members.

Tom Schwartz says ‘maybe’ Tom Sandoval is a ‘piece of s***’

TMZ recently caught up with Schwartz at LAX, where he shared some thoughts on “Scandoval.”

When asked how Sandoval is “holding up,” Schwartz said, “He’s OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so.”

Schwartz also said that Sandoval “feels like a piece of s***” before adding, “to some extent, maybe he is.”

“But he knows he f***ed up,” Schwartz continued. “The whole thing is just really sad.”

Schwartz was also asked if he knew about the affair before it became public — something many onlookers have wondered. He declined to answer. “You’ll see it play out on the show,” he said.

Tom Schwartz has been involved in his own drama with Raquel Leviss

Before “Scandoval,” Schwartz was in the hot seat because of his own drama with Leviss.

Schwartz and Leviss made out at Scheana Shay’s wedding in 2022 just months after his divorce from Katie Maloney. This did not sit well with Maloney, who asked him to not hook up with anyone in their circle as a rule for the divorce.

Since then, Maloney has been open about her distaste for Leviss, and “Scandoval” seems to have made her feelings stronger.

“I can confidently say ‘f*** you’ to her,” Maloney said on Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast, adding “I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be. The fact that you didn’t really step up or really appreciate that or recognize that, and you just walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot, and I don’t care what’s coming to you right now. You deserve it.”