‘Too Hot to Handle’: Kayla Denies Using Sex to Lock Down Seb￼

Too Hot to Handle doesn’t allow physical affection that isn’t earned. Kayla Richart initiated one of the biggest rule breaks of season 4 and is getting backlash for it. She addressed what was going through her mind when she decided to have sex with Sebastian “Seb” Melrose.

Kayla and Seb had sex on ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Kayla was very popular with the guys of Too Hot to Handle. But after Nigel Jones tried to play her, she left him for the racecar driver.

The show tested their relationship multiple times. “Flavia of the Month” showed Flavia Laos Urbina picking Seb for her date. He seemed tempted, but he chose not to kiss her even though he got a free pass.

Flavia and Seb returned to the cast, holding hands. Kayla cried with the other women after seeing that. She later talked to Seb and told him it was disrespectful for him to hold her hand. He was honest about what happened on the date, and Kayla was happy about him turning down the kiss.

Kayla checked this story out with Flavia, but that didn’t seem enough. “You can’t trust a girl just by her word,” Kayla said in her interview. She later had sex with Seb in the shower to “seal the deal” and show they’re “locked in.”

Kayla said she didn’t need to have sex to keep Seb

Kayla said it’s hard to watch Seb’s date with Flavia after all this time. She claimed when watching the episodes now, she tends to skip that episode on Reality with Will Njobvu.

The influencer then addressed having sex with Seb. “No, no, no, no, no, no,” she said. “I wanna clear my name.” She then said, “This is how it’s perceived is that I solidified things with him because of the date and because of the jealousy, and that is not true. We were gonna have sex regardless.”

“If I didn’t want to go there with him in that moment, I wouldn’t have had to to keep my man,” she continued. “I wouldn’t have had to do that. I wanted to do that. And Flavia was nowhere in my mind in that moment. It was not to make her jealous, and it was not to solidify anything because we were solid.”

Seb claimed the sex was more of a celebration of their bond. “She left a mark on me, and I put a dent in you, and that was that,” he joked.

Kayla and Seb talk about the sexy moments fans missed

This season we're pushing our wildest singles yet to limits they'd never imagined…



The couple claimed they put each other “in a trance,” so they didn’t think about the rules when they went to the bathroom. It wasn’t until afterward that they thought about how the other cast members would react.

“This thing was like a full-on porno,” Seb claimed. “You guys didn’t see any of it,” Kayla teased.

In the end, they’re happy it wasn’t shown because their families watched the Netflix show. The couple has managed to make their relationship last even though they live in different countries.