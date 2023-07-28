Who won 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 5 was less surprising that what came after the victor was announced. Find out who took home the show's $100,000 prize.

Too Hot to Handle contestants know to expect the unexpected when it comes to cone-shaped robot Lana’s challenges and rules. But even they weren’t prepared for the surprise twists in the season 5 finale, which shook up the competition in a major way.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Too Hot to Handle Season 5 finale.]

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 winner, revealed

In recent seasons of Too Hot to Handle, a couple has won the competition. But in season 5, Lana revealed that she’d selected just two finalists to compete for the $100,000 prize. (The pot had been whittled down from the initial $200,000 after multiple rule violations).

Elyse and Dre were the two season 5 contestants who advanced to the final two. In a secret vote, the remaining 10 finalists would have to vote for who they felt most deserved to win.

Both Elyse and Dre had shown significant growth since arriving at the villa. At first, Elyse, a ski instructor from Switzerland, was selfish and closed off emotionally. But she surprised everyone – including herself – when she fell for Alex, a personal trainer from London. Dre didn’t end up forming a relationship while on Too Hot to Handle. But the unapologetic player (who came “to have sex on a boat”) did some serious self-reflection, realizing that he was using meaningless hook-ups to boost his fragile ego. He vowed to change going forward.

Ultimately, the Too Hot to Handle Season 5 finalists named Elyse the winner.

Elyse decides to share her prize money with Dre

Elyse was stunned after Lana announced that she had won.

“This is seriously humbling,” she said. “This retreat has literally changed my life. And $100,000 is life-changing.”

Elyse had plenty of ideas for how she might spend her Too Hot to Handle prize money. But there was one “pretty crazy” thing she needed to do first.

“Would you like to split the money with me, Dre?” she asked, as the show about a group of hot singles trying not to have sex with each other took a surprising turn for the heartwarming. Dre had previously talked about how much winning the show’s top prize would mean for him and his large family.

While Elyse is the Too Hot to Handle Season 5 winner, her decision means that she and Dre are both going home with $50,000. He couldn’t believe his good fortune.

“Elyse, I love you,” he said. “You have single-handedly changed my life and allowed me to give my family their best life. She has a special place in my heart.”

All episodes of Too Hot to Handle Season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.

