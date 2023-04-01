‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’: 3 Chefs Have Been Eliminated From ‘Last Chance Kitchen’

Bravo’s Top Chef: World All-Stars invites former winners, finalists, and memorable contestants to London for its 20th season, where the chefs are battling it out for $250,000. After episode 4, a contestant joined Last Chance Kitchen with hopes of winning their way back into elimination, and another chef was officially eliminated from the competition.

Luciana Berry is the next chef to join ‘Top Chef: World All-Stars: Last Chance Kitchen’

By the end of the three-round tournament-style challenge featured in Top Chef: World All-Stars Episode 4, Top Chef: Brazil Season 2 winner Luciana Berry’s pea-centered dish failed to impress the judges, eliminating her.

She excitedly entered Last Chance Kitchen, ready to face Top Chef: Thailand finalist Phattanant “May” Thongthong and Top Chef: Canada champ Dale MacKay to win her way back into the competition.

One of the great culinary debates: Is a hotdog a sandwich? ?? Cast your votes below? #TopChef pic.twitter.com/9nysz9yKza — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) March 31, 2023

For the challenge, the chefs had to make a dish combining popular British ingredients cheese, apple, and peas into one entree, starring rabbit as the protein, in 30 minutes.

All the chefs opted to use the loins of the mammal due to the time crunch and because it contains the most meat. Additionally, Luciana and Dale both chose to incorporate kale as well.

May Thongthong eliminated from ‘Last Chance Kitchen’

May admittedly have difficulty with the challenge because she doesn’t cook with rabbits, as they’re considered pets in her country.

She decided to make a roulade by boiling it in water because the Thailand finalist didn’t believe she would have time to cook it properly. However, the chef was worried about the final consistency.

#TopChef World All Stars ? Premier League All Star Players



Tips for Success pic.twitter.com/4vRySQYje2 — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) March 30, 2023

Celebrity chef and judge Tom Colicchio admitted every entree has a couple of problems after tasting them. Even though Luciana’s sauce came across as a little too salty, she won the best dish as he thought her entree came together well.

While the judge criticized Dale’s feta for being under-seasoned, he preferred it to May’s roulade, eliminating the Thailand chef. Tom noted he enjoyed her sauce and how she incorporated the cheese but didn’t consider her dish cohesive. May joins France winner Samuel Albert and Portland finalist Dawn Burrell as officially eliminated contestants.

Luciana was eliminated in ‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’ Episode 4

Episode 4’s “Spurred Lines” began by challenging the remaining 11 chefs with a biscuit-baking competition for immunity. Judged by chocolatier Paul A. Young, Top Chef: MENA Season 3 winner Ali Ghzawi’s, who previously studied baking in France, savory and sweet biscuits gave him safety from elimination.

For the elimination challenge, they faced off in teams of three in a tournament-style event, with the winners of every round earning safety.

You know what they say… bake it 'till you make it? #TopChef pic.twitter.com/jcICIe3NUv — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) March 29, 2023

The Maroon Team (Amar Santana, Nicole Gomes, and Victoire Gouloubi), Purple Team (Charbel Hayek, Sara Bradley, Sylwia Stachyra), and Yellow Team (Ali Ghzawi, Buddha Lo, and Tom Goetter) pulled out the victories, leaving the Green squad (Begoña Rodrigo, Gabriel “Gabri” Rodriguez, and Luciana) to battle it out among themselves with their best pea-focused dishes.

Luciana’s combination of a thick puree over raw scallops failed to impress the judges, eliminating her from the competition.e

Top Chef: World All-Stars airs Thursdays on Bravo.