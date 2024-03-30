Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from Dean McDermott 9 months after he announced the split on Instagram, then deleted the post. She is asking for spousal support and custody of the kids.

Tori Spelling is finally getting around to divorcing Dean McDermott. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum’s marital woes have been well publicized, and the last year has been especially turbulent, so the decision is no big surprise. What Spelling is asking for in the filing, however, is a bit curious.

Tori Spelling has officially filed for divorce

2023 was a tumultuous year for Tori Spelling, but it looks like she’s hoping to put some of her bigger issues to rest in 2024. The famed actor has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott. On March 29, TMZ obtained legal paperwork filed by Spelling. In the filing, Spelling asked the court to grant her a divorce due to irreconcilable differences.

Tori Spelling | Michael Tran / AFP

According to the publication, Spelling asks for spousal support from McDermott and has requested sole physical custody of the five children they share in the filing. Spelling listed June 23 as the date of separation. The separation date listed is just a few days after McDermott took to Instagram to announce the split. He later pulled down the post and admitted he was in an alcohol-fueled blackout during the incident.

According to TMZ, it does not appear the couple had a prenuptial agreement, which could make things messy. It is unclear why the couple opted not to draw up a prenup when they wed, but their financial situation has been rocky, at best, over the years. They may not have much to fight over.

The former couple have both moved on to new romances

Spelling and McDermott moved on long before she finally filed for divorce. Several months into the separation, McDermott was spotted out and about with an account executive named Lily Calo. The duo were first seen together in October 2023. Spelling hasn’t commented on McDermott’s relationship status.

Spelling also appears to be enjoying a bit of romance after her tumultuous marriage. In November, She was spotted out on a date with an advertising CEO. While Spelling and her rumored beau, Ryan Cramer, have not addressed their romance, McDermott has. After photos of Spelling and Ryan kissing surfaced, McDermott told the Daily Mail that it “hurt” to see Spelling move on but that he knows Ryan and thinks he’s a good man. He also revealed that his kids like Cramer.

How did Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott meet?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s romance might have been doomed from the start. The soon-to-be exes met on the set of a TV movie while they were both married to other people. They started an affair while filming the flick, and eventually, both left their spouses for each other. Spelling and McDermott wed in 2006 in a private ceremony and welcomed their first child, Liam McDermott, in 2007. They welcomed four more children together over the years, but their marriage has never been smooth. The duo’s financial troubles and cheating allegations were heavily reported over the years.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children | Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

Related Dean McDermott Takes the Blame for the Demise of His Marriage to Tori Spelling as the Former Reality TV Stars Both Move On

At the time of their meeting, Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. The marriage lasted just 15 months. McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace for 13 years before calling it quits. McDermott and Eustace share one child. Shanian and Spelling had no children during their relationship.