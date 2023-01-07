‘Tough as Nails’ Season 4: Which Contestant Punched out First?

CBS reality competition series Tough as Nails is back with its fourth season. Hosted by The Amazing Race longtime presenter Phil Keoghan, who also serves as executive producer alongside his wife Louise, contestants who have everyday labor jobs, including welding and construction work, face off at job sites to test their physical and mental toughness. The players compete in teams, Dirty Hands or Savage, in challenges for cash while also facing off individually for the grand prize, which includes $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck. Which contestant became the first eliminated from the solo competition by the end of the two-hour premiere episode?

Who went home on ‘Tough as Nails’ first?

After the 12 contestants in the reality TV series competed in their Dirty Hands and Savage teams twice, the players faced off individually to avoid overtime.

Pennsylvania-based pipeline laborer Jake Cope finished the competition that challenged the contestants to build a section of a retaining wall first, earning $2,000.

You've got to pull out all the stops to not end up in overtime!?? #ToughAsNails #FYC #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EbcctsobnB — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) June 23, 2022

However, New York-based firefighter Ellery Liburd and New Jersey-based carpenter Synethia Bland finished last, landing them in overtime, where they had to forge a helmet hook for their hard hats. Synethia struggled at the beginning giving Ellery a lead he didn’t give up.

She became the first contestant to clock out and is no longer in the running for the Ford Super Duty truck and $200,000 cash prize. Regardless, Synethia can still earn money as part of Dirty Hands.

Sergio Robles and Mister Frost are the captains of Team Dirty Hands and Team Savage

Season 4 of Tough as Nails kicked off with the competitors facing off in an opening challenge in which they had to blow up a small dinghy boat and replace a boot mooring system.

California-based foreman Sergio Robles and Oklahoma-based welder Mister Frost were the first two to complete it, respectively, allowing them to pick their own teams.

Nothing like the sound of the first work whistle of the season!??‍♂️??‍♀️?? Catch the two hour season 4 #ToughAsNails premiere tonight at 9/8c on @CBS!?? pic.twitter.com/iuhkSD8YyA — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) January 4, 2023

Sergio went first and chose to continue the legacy of Dirty Hands and selected Georgia-based laborer Aly Bala, Virginia-based shipboard electrician Beth Salva-Clifford, California-based concrete form setter Jorge Zavala, Ellery, and Synethia to complete his team.

Mister picked Massachusetts-based dry mason Renèe Kolar, Virginia-based general contractor Laura Bernotas, Texas-based diesel technician Larron Ables, Hawaii-based construction worker Ilima Shim, and Jake to round out the Savage team.

Team Dirty Hands and Team Savage have already won a challenge

For the first challenge, the groups were tasked with using pickup trucks to support supplies in order to build an outdoor shade structure on Catalina Island.

Ellery misplaced the number, giving Savage the opportunity to pull ahead and walk out with the win, earning $12,000 for the team.

It was a race to the finish between Dirty Hands and Savage Crew!?️? #ToughAsNails #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/EUO15UfyQr — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) June 16, 2022

However, Dirty Hands redeemed themselves by correctly building a concrete slab first in the next challenge.

Therefore, both teams are currently tied with one win each, and all castmates have $2,000 in their pocket, except for Jake, who sits at $4,000 due to his solo victory. Tough as Nails airs Wednesdays on CBS.