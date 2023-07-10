TL;DR:

Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is one of the greatest classic rock songs from the late 1980s. Luke Combs recently turned “Fast Car” into a country hit. Subsequently, Chapman revealed what she thought about having a hit on the country charts.

Luke Combs’ version Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ helped Chapman make country history

Chapman’s “Fast Car” is a folk-rock song, but Combs reimagines the hit as a modern country track. Other than the genre change, the tune is a straightforward remake. Combs even sings from a female perspective, just like Chapman did in the original song.

Comb’s “Fast Car” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Thanks to Comb’s cover, Chapman became the first Black woman to write a No. 1 country hit by herself. She was elated by this development. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman said. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.'”

Luke Combs revealed Tracy Chapman’s music had an impact on him when he was a child

Combs himself has praised diversity. During a 2023 interview with Esquire, he said he hopes the world of country will embrace people of different backgrounds. “I think it’s great — any opportunity that our genre has to broaden its listenership or its base is so cool,” he said. “Bringing in people who have different outlooks and different perspectives on life is what keeps music interesting.

“I don’t want to hear the same version of the same song from the same person every day,” he added. “I think having those different viewpoints, whether it’s from a Black artist or a woman or a guy like myself or whoever, everybody has different views and different takes, and that’s what makes music awesome.”

Notably, Chapman’s music had a big impact on Combs from the beginning. “Fast Car” is one of the first songs he remembers hearing. He recalls listening to the track in his father’s “1980-something, brown F-150 with a camper top.”

‘Fast Car’ inspired many covers besides Luke Comb’s country rendition

Notably, “Fast Car” has proven itself to be an incredibly fluid song in regards to genre. In addition to Comb’s country cover, Jonas Blue and Dakota released an EDM cover of the song. It’s a bit of a dour song for the dancefloor, but club music can’t always be upbeat.

Other recordings of “Fast Car” include an acoustic take by Justin Bieber, a soul rendition by Sam Smith, and a diva rendition by Elizabeth Gillies. Like Oasis’ “Wonderwall” or The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” “Fast Car” is a perfect song that can work in any genre. Perhaps Combs’ “Fast Car” won’t be the last hit version of the song.

“Fast Car” is great and Chapman is glad that Combs covered it.