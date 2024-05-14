Travis Kelce didn't skimp on the gifts for Taylor Swift as she embarks on the European leg of the Eras Tour. Here's what he bought her.

Travis Kelce is known for showering Taylor Swift with lavish gifts, and he worked his magic again as she embarks on the European leg of the Eras Tour. While Swift performed in Paris, she gave several nods to the love of her life while on stage. Here’s what Kelce did for his world-famous girlfriend as she continued her tour.

Travis Kelce reportedly purchased $17,000 in gifts for Taylor Swift ahead of the European leg of the Eras Tour

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift remain among the most talked-about couples in the public eye. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a reputation for gifting Swift expensive goods and beautiful floral arrangements. And he certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to her gifts ahead of the European leg of the Eras Tour.

Swift loves flowers, and Kelce purchased $2,050 in white orchids from Rene Veyra, a florist who’s been in business in Paris since 1936. On top of the orchids, which were “accessorized with rare boughs and natural moss,” Kelce bought Swift 100 red roses that were the “finest available” in France.

Flowers aside, Kelce splurged on a pair of Chanel sunglasses for Swift, retailing at $1,840. He also bought her a Chanel 2.55 handbag for $11,700. “Travis and Taylor both love fashion, so he wanted the Chanel gifts to offer a classy Parisian touch,” a source shared with The Sun.

The gifts wouldn’t be complete without something sweet. Kelce purchased eight boxes of macarons from Maison Pierre Hermé for $736.

“Of course, roses in the city of love are a lovely touch and orchids are one of her favorite flowers,” the source added. “But Taylor loves sweet treats too, so the macarons are sure to be enjoyed.”

Taylor Swift gave several nods to Travis Kelce during her show in Paris

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce spoiled Taylor Swift for her European leg of the Eras Tour, and she gave him several nods while performing in Paris. Swift wore a red and yellow outfit to pay homage to Kelce’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce noticed, of course, as he was in the crowd.

Additionally, the show was her 87th of the tour — the same number that Kelce wears on his jersey. After acknowledging the “87th show” to the crowd, Swift began singing “The Alchemy” — a song fans assume is about Kelce. She blew a kiss to Kelce as she sang her new song, “So High School.” Kelce made a heart with his hands during “The Alchemy,” acknowledging that the song is about him.

This isn’t the first time that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has spoiled her

Taylor Swift is likely used to Travis Kelce’s lavish gifts for her by now. When The Tortured Poets Department released in 2024, Kelce gifted Swift a $5,600 bangle bracelet, $4,800 hoop earrings, and a black calfskin Chanel dress worth $9,100. He also gifted her 11 bouquets that included orchids, hydrangeas, and white roses to celebrate her 11th album.

“He loves to give her gifts, and she is a lover of good things, of good clothing and nice jewelry,” an insider told The Sun. “Travis knows exactly what she loves, and they love to give gifts to each other for very particular occasions, but also, just like that, to make each other smile!”

