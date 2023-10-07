Before Travis Kelce was connected with Taylor Swift, he had a reality TV dating series -- but he's allegedly never seen any of 'Catching Kelce.'

NFL tight end Travis Kelce is now well-known for his alleged relationship with superstar Taylor Swift. And while he’s also known for playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, reality TV fans likely remember Kelce as the star of his own reality TV dating show, Catching Kelce. Oddly enough, Kelce admits he’s never watched any of his show despite finishing the season in a short-lived relationship.

Travis Kelce said he has never seen any of his dating show, ‘Catching Kelce’

Related Travis Kelce Once Shared His Relationship Dealbreaker

Travis Kelce starred in the reality TV dating show Catching Kelce, in 2016. The premise was simple: Kelce dated one woman from all 50 states and slowly whittled it down to the winner. Maya Benberry won the season and dated Kelce for a few months after the season ended. Their relationship didn’t last long, as Kelce’s now allegedly pursuing a relationship with Taylor Swift. And he admitted on his podcast, New Heights, that he’s never seen any of his dating show.

“I haven’t watched a single second of Catching Kelce,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. Travis then referenced Kelce, the documentary about Jason’s life as a professional NFL center. “I can’t wait for you guys to just sit there and just watch the entire documentary, which is going to be 10 times better than any show I’ve ever been on.”

So, why has Travis never seen his own dating show? It seems he doesn’t have fond memories of filming, as he noted that the process was “extremely awkward,” according to People. Jason and Travis discuss Catching Kelce further in their podcast episode, as Jason guest-starred in an episode.

Jason commented on one memory he has of Catching Kelce. “They were just shivering in between takes,” he said. “The one girl was crying, and everyone assumed that was watching the show she was crying because she got eliminated. But she was crying [because] she was so cold.”

“That was electric, yeah. What a time. Let’s all forget about it,” Travis joked.

‘Catching Kelce’ winner Maya Benberry talked about her time on the show

Travis Kelce’s dating show involved 50 women, and the winner, Maya Benberry, posted a video on YouTube regarding her experience.

“The process of being on Catching Kelce was a long one,” Benberry explained during a Catching Kelce Q&A in 2017. “They definitely wanted to make sure that you’re compatible with Travis. That’s awesome. They also want to, obviously, make sure that you’re mentally right and healthy and things like that. So, there’s just a lot of tests done like that.”

Benberry and Travis’ relationship only lasted a few months after filming ended. But Benberry maintained that she and Travis remained friends.

“Obviously, I made an announcement that me and Travis broke up, which we did,” she said. “We’re still good friends. There’s literally no love loss. If anything, I feel like right now, our relationship is the best it’s ever been because there’s just no pressure, you know what I mean? So, he’s focusing on football, I’m focusing on my career, who knows what’s gonna happen. I know that we plan on still kicking it and being cool in the offseason.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.