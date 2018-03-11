The True Story Behind the Upcoming AMC Series ‘The Terror’ Will Chill You to the Bone

AMC’s new show is The Terror ,and it tells the true story of the British Royal Navy’s expedition going into uncharted territory in the Northwest Passage. The two ships, HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, ended up being abandoned in the Victoria Strait, and the crew met a tragic fate. Many of their remains weren’t found, despite search parties.

Although the wreck was in 1848, people are still asking to this day what exactly happened and where the crew went. There has been some evidence found giving some clues to the mystery. There have even been stories passed down for generations that led to some real answers.

It will be interesting to find out how the Ridley Scott-produced series will bring all of these things together to tell the story. But how have experts, authors, and more been approaching these questions in real life?

We decided to find out. Here are seven things to know about the true story that will chill you to the bone.

1. HMS Terror and HMS Erebus have been found, but there is no sign of Sir John Franklin

In September 2016, Parks Canada confirmed HMS Terror was found off the shores of Nunavut’s King William Island, according to CBC News. It was described to be in “pristine condition” with the cabins and gallery windows intact. The ship was examined through diving. It was also noticed that the hatches were closed and partitions were in place so there was a good possibility that things could have been preserved.

HMS Erebus was previously found in 2014. It was believed that Sir John Franklin died on the ship, but he was not found.

“There are all kinds of suggestions that he may have been buried on shore, perhaps buried at sea, or perhaps he is still on the ship somewhere,” explained Ryan Harris, a senior underwater archeologist with Parks Canada to CBC News. “Hopefully, archeological investigations will be able to identify the answer to that question in the years to come.”

