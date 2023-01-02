‘Tulsa King’: Alan Autry Guest Stars in Episode 8

Alan Autry guest stars as Brian Gillen in Tulsa King Episode 8. In this week’s episode, Dwight’s enemies plot his downfall while Stacy desperately tries to take down Black Macadam leader Caolan Waltrip. Autry has an interesting history, having explored a brief career in the NFL and as a politician. Here’s everything you need to know about Autry and his appearance in Tulsa King.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 8 spoilers ahead.]

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, Dashiell Connery as Clint, and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Alan Autry plays Brian Gillen in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 8

In Tulsa King Episode 8, Alan Autry guest stars as Brian Gillen. Brian is the ex-husband of Margaret Devereaux, who owns Fennario Ranch. He introduces himself to Dwight at the stable and suggests that his horse, Pilot, might make a good service animal.

After Margaret leaves, Brian tells Dwight how he really feels. He suspects that Margaret is romantically involved with Dwight and believes he plans to scam her out of her money. Brian also assures Dwight that he isn’t afraid of the mafia capo.

When Brian walks away, Dwight comments that her ex-husband is an a**hole, and Margaret laughs. She evidently doesn’t disagree and invites Dwight to stay at the ranch for lunch.

Here’s why fans might recognize Alan Autry

Alan Autry is a name Tulsa King fans might recognize for many different reasons. Born in 1952, Autry’s parents named him Carlos after a Louisiana politician.

He changed his surname to Brown after his parent’s divorce but changed it back later in life after reconnecting with his father, IMDb writes. Autry also eventually began going by his middle name, Alan.

Autry had a brief career in professional football, playing for the Green Bay Packers from 1975-1976 and the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions in 1978. After his football career ended, Autry moved on to acting.

The actor has appeared in Southern Comfort, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Grace Under Fire. However, his most well-known role came when he was cast as Bubba Skinner in the procedural crime drama In the Heat of the Night. Autry also entered into politics later in life. He was elected mayor of Fresno, California, in 2000 and re-elected in 2004.

Brian isn’t the only character dealing with jealousy in ‘Tulsa King’

Alan Autry’s Tulsa King character Brian is clearly threatened by Dwight, and he isn’t the only one who is experiencing some jealousy. Dwight pursued a romantic relationship with ATF agent Stacy Beale earlier in the season. More recently, he has gone on a few dates with Margaret.

Stacy hears that Dwight has a girlfriend while at work, and she is clearly upset. However, Stacy tells Dwight that she doesn’t want to be with him. Moments later, Black Macadam attacks the pair, and Stacy takes a bullet. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with fans uncertain whether or not Stacy will survive.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.