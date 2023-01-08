‘Tulsa King’: Why Does Chickie Want to Kill Dwight? Showrunner Calls Him ‘Incredibly Insecure’

In Tulsa King Episode 8, Chickie sets in motion his plan to kill Dwight Manfredi. Though Dwight is a loyal member of the mafia and was Pete Invernizzi’s best friend, Chickie still wants to take him out. His hatred of Dwight is rooted in his own insecurities and feelings of inadequacy.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 8 spoilers ahead.]

Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles ‘Chickie’ Invernizzi | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Chickie plans to kill Dwight in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 8

Chickie is done taking orders in Tulsa King. After murdering his father, Chickie quickly moves to turn the other mafia capos against Dwight. He even suggests that the stress of Dwight returning caused his father’s heart attack.

Chickie later calls Dwight and offers to pay him a visit with the other mafia capos to make amends. Little does Dwight know that Chickie plans to kill him instead.

“A vengeance situation like no other.” The cast breaks down “Adobe Walls.” pic.twitter.com/vlEYy2fYng — Tulsa King (@TulsaKing) January 2, 2023

“Chickie and them start to plot their revenge against Dwight by playing it like somebody who is trying to reconnect,” showrunner Terence Winter explained in a video from Paramount. “Dwight now is in the crosshairs of this young man who is completely unhinged and completely hell-bent on taking Dwight out of the picture.”

‘Tulsa King’ showrunner Terence Winter says Chickie is ‘incredibly insecure’

Chickie’s contempt for Dwight is clear from the beginning of Tulsa King. His father, Pete, and Dwight were best friends, and Pete is enraged when Chickie suggests killing Dwight and his daughter. Pete even says that Dwight is a better man than his own son. In his anger and jealousy, Chickie drowns his father in the bathtub.

He then begins making plans to take out the General. Chickie even slams a member of the mob against the wall when he expresses disbelief at Chickie’s intentions.

“Dwight is a legend among the New York mobsters, and he’s widely beloved and revered,” Winter explained. “Chickie, of course, is incredibly insecure, so anybody who supports Dwight in any way is automatically a threat to him.”

“Johny Avalan made a really bad mistake by opening his mouth and contradiction the boss of the family,” Goodie actor Chris Caldovino added. Even if there are other members of the mafia who don’t want Dwight to be killed, it seems unlikely that they will speak up, thanks to Chickie’s unhinged behavior.

Caoaln Waltrip also wants Dwight dead in ‘Tulsa King’

Chickie isn’t the only man who wants Dwight dead in Tulsa King. Black Macadam leader Caolan Waltrip has had enough of the mafia capo. He uses his connections with the police to try to get Dwight arrested. Once Dwight is in prison, Caolan will have someone on the inside kill him.

Luckily Dwight thinks quickly. He pretends to have a gun so that the police won’t arrest him, and he and Tyson manage to walk free. However, Caolan won’t be giving up easily. Stacy is determined to arrest the biker gang leader, but will the ATF move against Caolan before things get even uglier?

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.