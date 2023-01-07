‘Tulsa King’ Episode 9 Preview: Going to War

Dwight isn’t messing around anymore in Tulsa King Episode 9. In the previous episode, the mafia capo’s enemies began to close in. After Stacy gets injured, Dwight is more dangerous than ever. He prepares to face down Black Macadam leader Caolan Waltrip and the New York mafia with his new crew in Tulsa.

[Warning: Tulsa King spoilers ahead.]

Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, Dashiell Connery as Clint, and Justin Garcia-Pruneda as Fred in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

What happened in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 8?

The walls begin to close in on Dwight in Tulsa King Episode 8. Now that Chickie has taken over as head of the Invernizzi crime family, he decides to get rid of the mafia capo once and for all. Chickie asks to visit Dwight to bury the hatchet but plans to have his dad’s old friend killed instead.

Meanwhile, Dwight moves forward with his plans to open a casino with help from Mitch, Bodhi, and Jimmy the Creek. He also prepares for the worst and teaches his associates how to shoot a gun. Dwight’s concerns aren’t unwarranted. Caolan Waltrip pushed his dirty cops to arrest Dwight so he can have him killed in prison. Luckily Dwight smartly maneuvers his way out of the arrest.

Dwight also continues seeing Margaret Devereaux, the owner of Fennario Ranch. Stacy catches word that the pair have been dating and isn’t too pleased. She confronts Dwight outside his hotel, telling him to back off from Caolan Waltrip and Black Macadam. Moments later, the bikers themselves arrive and attack, hitting Stacy with a bullet.

What is ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 9 about?

Tulsa King Episode 8 is titled “Happy Trails.” After Caolan shoots Stacy, Dwight certainly won’t be backing down from Black Macadam, even if the ATF agent survives.

The teaser for next week’s episode makes it clear that Dwight and his crew are about to go to war. Dwight tells Armand, “There’s a bounty on this Waltrip’s head. Anybody see him anywhere, anytime, they take him out.”

Chickie and his crew from New York also arrive in Tulsa, but as some fans theorized, Dwight doesn’t seem to believe he means to make peace. “Dwight definitely knows Chickie was lying, you could tell by the tone of his voice. Chickie is definitely a dead man walking,” one Reddit user theorized.

“We’re f***ing done,” Dwight tells Chickie when the pair come face to face. Chickie threatens Dwight, but by now, he has a pretty sizeable crew standing behind him, and his plans to take out the mafia capo won’t be so simple.

‘TulsaKing” Episode 9 release date and where to watch

Tulsa King Episode 9 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 8, at 3 a.m. ET. The first two episodes of Tulsa King aired on Paramount Network following. However, only episodes 1 and 2 of Tulsa King will be broadcast on cable TV. The remainder of the series will only be available on Paramount+. Tulsa King is expected to be 10 episodes in total, with the season finale airing sometime in January 2023. Tulsa King has also been renewed for season 2.