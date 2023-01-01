‘Tulsa King’: Garrett Hedlund Explains Mitch’s Relationship With His Father

Tulsa King explores quite a few complicated family dynamics, from Dwight’s estrangement from his daughter to Tyson’s complicated relationship with his dad. In the pilot episode, Dwight meets Mitch, played by Garrett Hedlund, and his father, who sits at the bar while Mitch works. Garrett Hedlund recently explored his character’s dynamic with his own family.

[Warning: Tulsa King spoilers ahead.]

Barry Corbin as Babe and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Mitch keeps an eye on his father while bartending in ‘Tulsa King’

Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch in the Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King. Mitch is a bar owner with a criminal history. Dwight immediately recognizes that they both served time in prison. They meet at Mitch’s bar, the Bred 2 Buck Saloon, and quickly hit it off.

Mitch also explains that the man sitting across the bar from Dwight is his dad. “Don’t trust leaving him home alone, so I take him to work with me so I can babysit,” he tells the mafia capo.

Mitch’s father is portrayed by Barry Corbin, an actor who has appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s previous work. The character is called “Babe” in the credits, and despite his age, he seems pretty tough. When a member of Black Macadam, Carson Pike, shoots up Mitch’s bar, Babe remains calm.

Garrett Hedlund discusses Mitch’s relationship with his father in ‘Tulsa King’

Tulsa King explores complicated family relationships with many of its characters. Dwight is estranged from his daughter Christina after his 25-year prison sentence. Tyson’s father doesn’t approve of him working for a mafia capo. Finally, Chickie struggles to get out of his dad’s shadow and run the Invernizzi crime family.

During an interview from TV Fanatic, Garrett Hedlund discussed Mitch’s relationship with his father in Tulsa King. “There was a line that said, ‘You can be a momma’s boy or a daddy’s boy, but you can’t be both. You tend to lean toward the one you feel you’re going to lose,'” Hedlund quoted.

“Mom is not around anymore. He’s taking care of his father. His father fought hard for the country as a veteran, and he’s trying to figure out the best way he can handle all of this. It’s not been the easiest journey. It hasn’t been the greatest cards he’s been dealt.”

Mitch is a valuable asset to Dwight’s team

As the series goes on, Dwight begins to rely on Mitch more and more. Mitch supplies Dwight with nitrous oxide so that he can sell it at Ogallala Land. He also helps Dwight get the nitrous oxide back when Black Macadam attacks Dwight’s associates.

After Carson Pike shoots up the Bred 2 Buck Saloon, Mitch agrees to go into business with Dwight in running the bar. When Dwight suggests they add some live music, Mitch states that he plays, so fans might get a musical performance from Garrett Hedlund. Mitch even helps Dwight buy Carson Pike’s body. Hopefully, the season doesn’t end with Mitch back in prison.

