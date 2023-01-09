‘Tulsa King’ Season 1 Finale: An Inside Look at Garrett Hedlund’s Singing Career

Tulsa King fans were treated to Garrett Hedlund singing in the season 1 finale. The actor plays Mitch Keller, a bar owner who goes into business with mafia capo Dwight Manfredi in the Taylor Sheridan series. Mitch lets Dwight revamp his bar into a casino with live music, and Mitch himself performs in the finale. Viewers may not have realized that Hedlund’s music career started long before the show began.

The ‘Tulsa King’ finale featured Garrett Hedlund singing several cover songs

Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch in Tulsa King. Mitch is a bar owner and ex-convict who strikes up a friendship with Dwight after he arrives in Oklahoma. Mitch helps Dwight get his hands on nitrous oxide so he can sell it at Ogallala Land.

After a member of the biker gang Black Macadam attacks, Dwight asks Mitch if he would be interested in taking on a partner in running the bar. Dwight wants to add live musical performances and put a casino in the establishment. Mitch agrees, and in the season 1 finale, the pair celebrate the grand opening of the Bred-2-Buck Cabaret and Casino.

Garrett Hedlund’s character Mitch appears on stage singing a cover of the Allman Brothers Band song “Ramblin’ Man.” Mitch then dedicates his next song to Dwight and sings a cover of “Never Been to Spain” by Three Dog Night.

Here’s what fans need to know about Hedlund’s musical career

Garrett Hedlund has been acting and singing since long before he appeared in Tulsa King. His earliest on-screen acting role came when he was cast as Patroclus in the historical war film Troy.

He appeared alongside Tim McGraw in the 2010 film Country Strong and recorded a number of songs for the film. Hedlund starred in Lullaby (2014) and sang the film’s main musical theme. He also recorded songs for Dirt Music (2019), where he acted alongside Kelly Macdonald.

However, Hedlund has created more than soundtracks. In 2022 he released his first single not associated with an acting role. It was titled “The Road.” Since then, Hedlund has created songs such as “Tulsa Night” (featuring Caitlin Rose), “More Like Home,” “Best Ones,” and “Always Wanted To.”

Garrett Hedlund has known Sylvester Stallone for a long time

Tulsa King has already been renewed for season 2, but fans have a while to wait for more episodes. Since Mitch was alive and well in the finale, we expect Garret Hedlund will return for Tulsa King season 2. Hedlund has been friends with Sylvester Stallone since the pair met at a gym nearly 20 years ago.

Hedlund said of working with Stallone while speaking to UPI, “It was awesome. It was collaborative. It was really damn enjoyable. The man is the world’s hero and has been for a long time. It was an honor to work with him, an honor to be a part of this with him and see where it goes from here.”

All episodes of Tulsa King are currently streaming on Paramount+.