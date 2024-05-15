In a recent Instagram post, Ty also addressed the question of whether he wanted more kids.

Ty Ferrell is opening up about his experience on Fox’s reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife. The 42-year-old single dad ended up alone at the end of season 2 after rejecting both Melody, 31, and Megan, 31. Now, he’s hinting that he might not have remained single if the ladies on the show were closer to his age.

Ty from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ would have been open to dating an older woman

Farmer Ty and Dater Megan in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

Ty, a team roper from Missouri, hoped to lasso love in season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife. Like the other farmers, he was in search of a woman who wouldn’t be put off by rural life. He also needed to find someone who could be a potential stepmother to his 12-year-old daughter. It was a tall order, to say the least.

Ty was the oldest of this season’s four farmers, and his daters ranged in age from 31 to 38. But he recently revealed that he would have been happy if they’d been even closer to his age, or older.

On May 14, Ferrell took to Instagram to share a video from Farmer Wants a Wife of himself and his fellow cast members answering a question about whether they’d ever been with an older woman. In the video, Ferrell’s response was a bit evasive, but he colored in the blanks on social media.

“I’ll fill in what I wanted to say!” he wrote. “Would have loved women my age or older!”

That’s not to say Ty was disappointed in the women he did get a chance to date.

“Definitely was a pleasure getting to meet all the ladies that were apart of my farm!” he added.

Ty addresses whether or not he wants kids

In his post, Ty also addressed the question of kids. When he rejected Megan, a nurse from Nashville, one reason he gave was not wanting to stand in the way of her becoming a mother. (He also felt they had more of a “friendship connection” as opposed to a romantic bond.)

“For me knowing that I don’t want to have kids, I don’t think I should be in a place where I should keep you from having them,” Ty told a stunned Megan in the May 8 season finale.

Despite his words to Megan, Ty says he was open to the idea of becoming a dad again, at least when he signed up for the show.

“I noticed they only had women in their 30s who still wanted kids. Did they not ask you this question in the beginning?” one commenter on the post wondered.

“They asked and I said I’m open to kids (depending on the right person),” Ty replied.

Though Megan was stunned by Ty’s rejection (and his reasons for it), she’s not holding a grudge.

“I may have not got what I thought I wanted through this experience/journey, but I truly believe that everything happens for a reason and I am so grateful for all the new friends that I have made!” she wrote on Instagram after the finale aired. “…To Farmer Ty, I hope you find your special someone and get your story!”

The Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 reunion airs Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. It streams the next day on Hulu.

