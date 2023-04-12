Why It’s Unlikely the U.K. Will Ever Abolish the Monarchy 

The British monarchy has been a staple of British culture and politics for centuries. However, in recent years, there has been a growing voice of opposition to the institution and royal family, especially since Queen Elizabeth II died and King Charles III ascended the throne.

But it’s still highly unlikely that the U.K. will ever abolish the monarchy. And that’s mostly because of the significant implications it could have for the country’s government, economy, and society.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward and Prince Charles, 1972 | Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Why do some British people want to get rid of the monarchy?

In recent years, British citizens opposed to the monarchy have become more vocal. Many have criticized the institution as outdated and irrelevant while bringing up the horrors of its colonial past.

Some have even called for its abolition. And this sentiment has been particularly strong since King Charles ascended the throne, as he is not as popular as his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

There’s an anti-monarchy protest here led by former Plaid Cymru MS, Bethan Sayed, among the thousands outside Cardiff Castle – in preparation for King Charles’ visit. pic.twitter.com/fdvW886n5r — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) September 16, 2022

Charles has long been a controversial figure. Many still criticize him for the way he treated his first wife, Princess Diana, and don’t want to see his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, become Queen.

His lack of popularity among the British people has been a boon for anti-monarchists. Some have used it to argue that the monarchy is too expensive for citizens to pay for, outdated, and out of touch with the modern world. And as reported by NBC News, protestors have been conveying these sentiments with signs that read “Not My King,” “No Consent,” and “F*** Imperialism.”

Protests against the monarchy have been held across the country, with some activists calling for a referendum on its future. However, despite the vocal opposition, it is important to note that these small protests represent a minority of the British population.

Most British people still support the monarchy

Word spreads fast in Windsor. Crowds gather for a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales. They’ve been meeting local staff and volunteers who helped at the Queen’s funeral. #princeofwales #windsor #princessofwales pic.twitter.com/I5HMc28FHp — Laura Bundock (@laurabundock) September 22, 2022

Despite the growing opposition to the monarchy, recent polls have shown that the British people still support it. In a poll conducted by YouGov in 2021, 63% of respondents said they believed the monarchy should continue, compared to just 17% who thought it should be abolished.

The poll also found that support for the monarchy was highest among older people, with 81% of those aged 65 and over in favor of keeping it. Even among young people, who are often seen as more progressive and anti-monarchy, support for the institution remains strong, with 51% of those aged 18-24 supporting it.

This support for the monarchy is not just based on tradition but on the practical benefits it provides. The monarchy is a significant tourism draw for the U.K., with visitors from around the world eager to catch a glimpse of the royal family and visit their historic palaces and castles. And for many, it provides a sense of stability and continuity, especially during times of political upheaval.

Abolishing the monarchy would make a significant impact on the way the U.K. functions

Epic standing ovation for King Charles after the first address by a British monarch to a session of the German parliament (1 min 42 secs to be precise) pic.twitter.com/2a32r1fEjD — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) March 30, 2023

Even if there were a groundswell of public support for abolishing the monarchy, it would still be highly unlikely to happen anytime soon. This is because of how deeply entrenched it is within the U.K.’s government and society.

To abandon the royal family and crown, the U.K.’s constitution and government structure would need a significant overhaul. The institution plays a key role in the country’s constitutional monarchy and its diplomatic relations, with the King or Queen serving as a symbol of the U.K.’s global influence and a figurehead who represents the country both domestically and internationally.

Without the monarchy, the U.K. would need to create a new system of government. And there’s no doubt that it would be a lengthy and complicated process.

Getting rid of the monarchy would also have major implications for the U.K.’s economy and international relations. As mentioned before, the royal family draws tourists from all over the world. And the loss of tourism revenue could be a big blow to the U.K.’s economy.

While there is certainly a vocal group of British citizens opposed to the crown, it is unlikely that the institution will ever be abolished. And with the broad support it does have, the monarchy will likely continue to be a fixture of British culture and politics for years to come.