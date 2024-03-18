Usher took home four prizes at this year's NAACP Awards. Here are the details behind his look and his wins.

At this year’s NAACP Awards, Usher proved that 2024 is his year. The entertainer, who played the Super Bowl halftime show just last month, took home top honors at the ceremony. He even walked into the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on a high note, having picked up awards for Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Soul/R&B song in pre-telecast presentations.

His success continued throughout the ceremony, where Oprah Winfrey presented him with the Entertainer of the Year Award. He beat out Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Coleman Domingo, and Keke Palmer for the prize.

“I guess all great things start from Oprah Winfrey. When I was a kid, I made my start on your show,” Usher said, per BET. “I want to thank each and every person who believed in me.”

Usher and Oprah | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer looked sharp in a 1970s-inspired black silk suit. He wore his black shirt unbuttoned to his abdomen and paired it with flared pants. He topped off the look with silver jewelry.

Usher | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Years after making his debut, Usher continues to grow as an artist. In 2024 alone, he drew a record-breaking 129.3 million viewers to his Super Bowl halftime show, dropped a new album, and announced a tour. This comes just several months after the conclusion of his 100-show Las Vegas residency in 2023.

“This has been an amazing career. Thirty years of passion that led me to Las Vegas to be able to celebrate the entire legacy,” he said in his speech, per Yahoo Entertainment. “That’s 100 shows sold out, and then a residency in Paris, and then to play the Super Bowl, get married and then to also release an album. I don’t know how many people do that much stuff in one setting.”

Usher | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On top of being named Entertainer of the Year, Usher was also a special honoree at the NAACP Awards. NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson gave Usher the President’s Award, which is “presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.”

Previous recipients of the President’s Award include Prince Harry and Megan Markle, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, and Condoleezza Rice. Johnson cited Usher’s creativity and philanthropy as reasons for giving him the award.

“Beyond his vocal talent and stage presence, Usher has empowered thousands of under-resourced youth to pursue their dreams through college readiness programs, financial literacy, and career planning,” he said, per People. “His dedication to creating positive change in the world has touched countless lives, redefining the boundaries of creativity and compassion.”

Usher and Derrick Johnson | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In his acceptance speech, Usher thanked his wife, Jenn Goicoechea, and his children.

“I’m so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn’t be able to do this,” he said. “They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman, and for that I thank my mother and my beautiful wife Jennifer for holding me down. My kids, I love you guys so, so much.”

Usher and Jenn Coicoechea | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Being able to refer to Goicoechea as his wife is another one of Usher’s accomplishments from this year. The couple married in Las Vegas following Usher’s Super Bowl performance.

Usher and Goicoechea were friends in the years before they began their relationship. They share two children together.