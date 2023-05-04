‘Vanderpump Rules’: Did the ‘Stupid Demon’ Really ‘Dip out,’ Dude?

Tom Sandoval tried to play a verbal shell game on Vanderpump Rules but the walls are closing in on him during the latest episode. Round and round he went misusing the term “dip out” in an attempt to throw everyone off the scent, including Lisa Vanderpump.

The “secret” affair between Sandoval and Raquel Leviss appears to be bubbling to the surface, although the cast and crew claimed ignorance, they were suspicious. Their suspicions went into overdrive during the latest episode when Leviss admitted to Vanderpump that the reason she was an hour and a half late for work was that she got drunk with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. And then spent the night at Sandoval’s house.

Leviss essentially came clean … but left out the part where she and Sandoval probably hooked up. But when Vanderpump questions Sandoval, he stumbles with his lies, telling Vanderpump that Leviss just “dipped out.” Then he calls Vanderpump “dude” more than once. Umm…

Does Tom Sandoval know what it means to ‘dip out’?

Sandoval turns a simple response of whether or not Leviss spent the night into a complex Beautiful Mind puzzle. Vanderpump asks him point blank did Leviss spend the night. “We hung out for a little bit … she literally dipped out … like I don’t know,” he tells her. Adding, “Actually she left early.”

What?

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

When Vanderpump clarified that Leviss did not sleep over, Sandoval replied that she “dipped out,” clearly dancing around the truth. Later, Vanderpump asks Katie Maloney to define “dipped out” which means that Leviss left. But that’s not what Leviss said.

Vanderpump essentially holds Sandoval’s feet to the fire and asks, yes or no, did Leviss sleepover? “Yes!” he says looking frustrated (guilty). He then launches into a soliloquy of excuses, peppered by calling Vanderpump “dude” much to her disgust.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ plot thickens

Later, Sandoval clings to his favorite “dipped out” term when describing the night to James Kennedy. Confused, Kennedy asked if Leviss left his house. “I said she dipped out and went to bed,” Sandoval said. “She literally went into my f***ing room. Not my room, sorry, my guest room.”

Sure, Sandoval.

Now everyone is buzzing about Sandoval and Leviss. Lala Kent recounts a Labor Day party that Sandoval and Leviss attended when his girlfriend Ariana Madix was at home, grieving her grandmother’s death.

“The day that Ariana’s grandmother dies, Tom Sandoval came to the barbeque that I was at in Newport,” Kent tells Katie Maloney and Vanderpump. “Ariana was calling him furious. He was like, ‘OK I’ll come home now’ and he didn’t leave for another two hours. And he was with Raquel all day.”

Kent put the pieces of the affair timeline together. She recounts how Leviss and Sandoval were dancing together late at night at the Abbey, then at the Labor Day party together. But then add in that Leviss spent the night at Sandoval’s when Madix was in Florida for her grandmother’s funeral …

“This leads me to only one logical conclusion,” Lala “Sherlock Holmes” Kent says. “I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel. The last time that Sandoval talked about a woman the way he talks about Raquel, was when he was talking about Ariana to the group. While he was with Kristen [Doute].”

Lala Kent refers to Raquel Leviss as a ‘stupid demon’

Now that she is highly suspicious, Kent calls it at Kristina Kelly’s Tom Tom party. Leviss enters the party and Kent has a new describer for Leviss.

“I used to look at Raquel as such a sweet human being,” Kent says to Maloney and her mother. “And now I feel as if she’s stealing my soul when I’m in the same room with her. She’s like a very stupid demon.”

Later at the party Kent completely busts Sandoval in front of Madix about what really happened at the Labor Day party.

Kent talks to Madix about her observation that Sandoval hung around the party even though Madix needed him at home. Madix says that she knew Sandoval had a hard time getting home because his friend Jason, who gave him a ride, had left.

Madix asks Sandoval point blank what happened. “Jason was like, ‘dude I’m dipping out,'” Sandoval says, clinging to that “dip” word. When Madix says that Sandoval “chose” to stay longer, Sandoval shrugs and says he thought Madix wanted to be alone. Even though she asked him to come home.

Looking like a deer in headlights, Sandoval insists he couldn’t get a ride home. “Tom I was standing right there with you and Jason,” Kent says. That’s not what he told Madix. So did the dude dip or not?

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.