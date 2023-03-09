‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ex-Star Kristen Doute Gives Details About the Night Ariana Madix Learned About Cheating Scandal

Since the first season of Vanderpump Rules, the reality TV show has thrived on the incestuous nature of all the cast members. Friends hooking up with another friend’s boyfriend isn’t anything new. (Need we remind you about Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute?) However, when the bombshell of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ secret months-long affair dropped last week, it shook even the most seasoned fans. In a recent episode of Kristen’s podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, she revealed what exactly went down the night Ariana Madix learned of the scandal.

Ex ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen Doute breaks down the details the night Ariana Madix learned of Tom and Raquel’s affair. | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen was with Ariana when she found out

Several stories swirled with different details regarding exactly how Ariana discovered the affair when the news broke on March 3. Some outlets said Ariana pulled Tom off the stage in the middle of his performance with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. However, Kristen said that never happened.

“I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night. So was Luke. We were watching the band play at TomTom,” Kristen said during her podcast. “He’s done playing, and we’d all gotten up to kind of chatter and have a drink. All of a sudden, I realize Ariana is gone for – had to be like 20 minutes or something – because she left her coat and purse on the chair. I’m like carrying her stuff around, looking for her.”

Kristen found another one of Ariana’s friends at TomTom, asked where she was, and no one could find her. She says she knew something was off because Ariana had been gone for so long.

Kristen continues, “So what had happened was that during Tom’s performance, his phone fell out of his pocket. A mutual friend picked of theirs picked up the phone, and hands it to Ariana.”

Kristen reveals the ‘real truth’ of how Ariana discovered the affair

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen says that Ariana did have Tom’s phone. While Ariana’s never been the type of girlfriend to look through her boyfriend’s phone, she said Ariana felt this intuition to look at Tom’s phone.

“Ariana did have his phone, and she told me she just had this gut intuition to look at it,” Kristen revealed. “So she went into his photos, and he had screen recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other. That’s the truth.”

Kristen also cleared up the recent rumor of Raquel making out with Tom Schwartz at Coachella. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 focuses a lot on Raquel’s flirtation with Schwartz. However, Schwartz was not the Tom in question during the Coachella incident. Fans saw Tom Sandoval and Raquel making out at that time, and somehow wires got crossed, and the rumor centered around Schwartz instead.

Kristen says Scheana Shay threw Raquel’s phone when she found out

The night Tom and Raquel’s affair came to light, Scheana and Raquel filmed together for an episode of Watch What Happens Live. After Ariana made the discovery, she called Raquel to confront her. Kristen also gave details on what transpired between the two women.

“She called Raquel, and Raquel and Scheana were together at some bar after Watch What Happens Live,” Kristen said. “A lot of this is on the internet, but the truth of what happened was Raquel was… I’m going to say it. She’s f****** dumb. She’s walking around all Raquel-like, and Scheana’s asking, ‘Who are you on the phone with? What’s going on?’ She [Raquel], too casually, says, ‘I’m talking to Ariana. Sandoval and I had a seven-month affair.’”

Kristen also added that the confession enraged Scheana so much that she snatched Raquel’s phone and threw it in the gutter. Recently, Raquel’s sister implied that Scheana actually punched Raquel in the face after learning of the affair. Raquel filed a restraining order and even detailed the alleged attack, which left her with a scratch above her eyebrow and a black eye. However, there are conflicting reports saying Raquel’s claims are false.

It looks like the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion might erupt in some fireworks, and not the good kind. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Scandoval updates!