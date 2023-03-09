‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fan Jennifer Lawrence Warned Brittany to Dump Jax Years Ago

Who would think that Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is a huge fan of Bravo? She certainly is, and while she watches many of the Housewives shows, she also loves Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff series about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Sur. The show centers around the young staff working at the restaurant and their personal lives. It quickly became a huge hit for Bravo.

Bartender Jax Taylor was one of the biggest stars in the series. He may also have been the worst villain.

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s story

Taylor was an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules along with Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Kristen Doute.

Taylor and Schroeder started off in a committed relationship, at least as far as she knew. The bad boy cheated on her multiple times, including once with her BFF Doute. For obvious reasons, the relationship didn’t last.

Then Taylor met Kentucky native Brittany Cartwright while vacationing in Las Vegas. He convinced his new girlfriend to come out to Los Angeles and join the cast of Pump Rules. She went from a Hooters server to a Sur server.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor | Bravo / Contributor

Cartwright was sweet and loved by most of the cast. Taylor was still himself. He once again cheated on his girlfriend, this time with fellow Sur employee Faith Stowers. The bartender also got himself arrested while vacationing in Hawaii for stealing a pair of sunglasses.

Cartwright stuck by her man. The two were eventually engaged, married, and now have a son, Cruz. But Taylor’s behavior got him fired from the reality show, and his wife exited with him.

What did Jennifer Lawrence say about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Lawrence is proud to say that she loves all things Bravo. She has appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen more than once to discuss her favorite shows.

Four years ago, as Andy always does with his guests, he played a game with the Oscar winner. He asked her opinion on a slew of Bravolebrities.

When asked about Jax and Brittany’s relationship, Lawrence made an appeal to the Sur server. “Brittany, please, I’ve been in these kind of relationships before. You are going to be so much better on your own. You’ll be lonely for a little bit. Get out of there!” She finished with, “He’s f**king the Reiki master! I promise!”

The remarks from the Hunger Games actor echoed the thoughts of viewers and Cartwright’s friends.

What are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright doing now?

Following Taylor’s firing from the Bravo series, the couple kept quiet for a while. They settled down with their son and two dogs.

Us Weekly recently reported that the two are no longer on good terms with the rest of their former castmates, partly because they were no-shows to Schroeder’s wedding to Beau Clark.

It looks like Taylor will be back on TV soon. He confirmed on Instagram that he will join the new E! ‘s new reality show, House of Villains. Other rumored villainous cast members are Danielle Staub from Real Housewives of New Jersey, Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom, Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor, and Johnny Bananas of The Challenge.