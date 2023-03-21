‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Are Torn Over Jax Taylor’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Appearance

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss has shaken up the Vanderpump Rules world, sparking former cast member Jax Taylor’s return to Bravo on an upcoming Watch What Happens Live episode. But fans aren’t so sure they want to see Taylor on their screens again, even to discuss the reality show’s latest cheating scandal.

Jax Taylor will appear on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ years after exiting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor left Vanderpump Rules after season 8 of the Bravo show. He was one of the original full-time cast members, along with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Tom Sandoval, and had starred on every season since the show’s inception.

He and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, shared the news of their exit in December 2020 via matching Instagram posts. “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright wrote. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Fans have speculated that Taylor and Cartwright were actually fired since they had given no prior indication of leaving the show. Bravo had also just fired Schroeder and Doute for racist actions against another castmate, Faith Stowers.

Years after departing from Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright will return to Bravo on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 22.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans are divided over Jax Taylor’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ appearance

Many Vanderpump Rules fans are eager to hear what Jax Taylor has to say about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, which came to light earlier this month. But others are upset that Bravo is allowing a problematic cast member to return.

They discussed Taylor’s upcoming appearance on Watch What Happens Live in a Reddit thread. “This sucks! So Tom and Raquel having an affair automatically absolves these losers of their racist disgusting behavior?” wrote one fan.

“Gross. I think what they are doing is gross,” said another Reddit user. “If you want to bring back the problematic cast members fine, do that, but let’s have a real discussion and accountability.”

And some fans opined that Taylor wouldn’t have anything relevant to contribute to the discussion, sharing comments like, “I don’t understand how anyone’s excited… he can only talk about s*** from waaay long ago and I honestly don’t care, he’s just going to try to make himself look better.”

Another Reddit user simply wrote, “I thought our national Jaxmare was over, but here we are.”

The former Bravo star was involved in multiple cheating scandals

It’s understandable why Bravo thinks fans want to hear from Jax Taylor. He was involved in several cheating scandals during his time on Vanderpump Rules, and he was one of Tom Sandoval’s best friends before they fell out.

In season 2 of the show, it was revealed that Taylor had slept with Kristen Doute while she was dating Sandoval. In season 6, it came to light that Taylor had cheated on his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, with Faith Stowers.

Considering those facts, it will be interesting to hear what Taylor has to say about Sandoval’s months-long affair with another Vanderpump Rules castmate, Raquel Leviss.