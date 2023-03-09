‘Vanderpump Rules’ Friend Kristina Kelly Was Suspicious of Raquel Leviss Long Before Tom Sandoval Affair Was Exposed

Vanderpump Rules friend Kristina Kelly may not have known that Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were having an affair, but clearly, her radar was up.

During the latest episode, Kelly expressed suspicion of Leviss when Katie Maloney blamed Scheana Shay for putting the idea in Leviss’s mind that she should pursue Tom Schwartz. Schwartz and Maloney were newly divorced and they made a deal to not hook up with anyone in their friend group.

So when Shay suggested to Leviss that she make out with Schwartz, Maloney was furious, despite the fact she drunkenly told Shay she’d be fine if Leviss and Schwartz hooked up.

Katie Maloney blamed Scheana Shay for the Tom Schwartz Raquel Leviss makeout idea

Kelly, who has been on Vanderpump Rules in the past, believes that the anger being directed toward Shay is a bit misguided. And that Leviss knows exactly what she is doing.

Kristina Kelly, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

As Maloney packs for an upcoming girls’ trip, she tells Kelly she’s mad at Shay. “When I went and met up with Ariana and Raquel, Raquel was like, ‘I have to confess something to you.’ She’s like, ‘So I went up to Tom Schwartz and asked if he wanted to make out.’ She took responsibility for it. She owned that. I did ask her. So how much of this has been coming from you, or how much was it planted in your head by someone else?”

Of course, Maloney was referring to Shay. “She said, ‘Well, you know, Scheana definitely put the bug in my ear,'” Malone said.

Kristina Kelly shades Raquel Leviss: ‘an insult to babies’

Kelly didn’t buy the narrative that Shay is playing puppeteer with Leviss. “I think you’re giving Scheana more credit than is due,” Kelly tells Maloney.

In a confessional, Kelly offers her thoughts on Leviss. “I feel like I’m the only one who isn’t falling for Raquel’s like, sweet, innocent act,” she says. “Like people walk around treating her like a little baby. But that’s like an insult to babies.”

Meanwhile, Kelly felt caught in the middle between Shay and Maloney. “Oh, it was awkward,” Kelly told ET. “I feel like I’ve been trying to give people at this point– like, I’m about to be a mom, and I just want to give people chances more, and just sort of hear people out and just sort of feel like everyone is a good person.”

“Scheana means well,” Kelly continued. “But I definitely feel like I’m in the middle because Katie is one of my oldest friends and I feel for her. She went through a lot this season; you know, at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone enjoys watching someone that they know, even if they’re just in the group, hook up with their ex. Like, no one likes to see that. That’s why I think that’s just hard for her.”

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ couple will face a painful breakup

Kelly, who was newly pregnant in the Vanderpump Rules episode, will now see another friend have to face a hard time due to a painful breakup. Vanderpump Rules producers started filming again when the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair was exposed.

James Kennedy shared a video heading into a confessional, with the clapboard entitled, “Scandoval,” a term coined when the affair came to light.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.