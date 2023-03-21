‘Vanderpump Rules’: James Kennedy Could Be Planning ‘Revenge’ Track With Ariana Madix [Exclusive]

DJ James Kennedy and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules could be having another “Party” in the recording studio, but this time they could lay down a spicy track and throw shade at the Scandoval.

Kennedy and Madix are both collateral damage from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s affair. Madix and Sandoval were together for nine years, share a home, and have financial entanglements. Leviss and Kennedy were engaged, but even though they broke up, Kennedy considered Sandoval to be a close friend – until he learned that Sandoval and his ex were having a clandestine romance.

Kennedy recently DJ’d at the Supermodels Unlimited 23rd-anniversary party in Miami, which is where Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with him.

James Kennedy would love to head back into the studio with Ariana Madix from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Kennedy has a busy touring schedule but would love to return to the studio especially to record a new track with Madix. In light of the Vanderpump Rules scandal, Kennedy could honor his friendship with Madix by playing their song “Party” at upcoming gigs.

Ariana Madix and James Kennedy |Santiago Felipe/Getty Images/Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine

“Maybe I’ll do a little performance in honor of Ariana,” Kennedy told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I miss getting in the studio. Maybe we’ve got to do the track again.”

He’s also into going a little shady for the next track with Madix. “A revenge track!” he exclaimed. “I’m definitely not opposed to it because it’s music. It’s all in the good of music. I’m a rapper, so it’s in the nature of the roots.”

Madix has already made a fiery statement that could be the title of the song: “What Doesn’t Kill Me Better Run.” When she returned to Instagram, Madix thanked friends and fans for their support and ended her statement with that warning.

Can James get Ariana back in the studio?

Madix may take a little coaxing to return to the studio. She expressed feeling a little intimidated when she recorded “Party” with Kennedy in 2019. “On a scale of 1-10, my nerves were a solid 10 getting into a recording studio for the first time,” Madix revealed on Instagram along with the song cover art.

“Now I’m nervous while typing this!” she admitted. “I’ve only ever sang live doing musical theatre and it is a completely different feeling than my mezzo-soprano belt! Thank you @itsjameskennedy for making it fun and letting me be a badass robot from the future. I conquered a fear of mine and had a blast doing it. Siri, don’t forget me when the robots revolt!”

Madix’s brother, Jeremy, and Kennedy’s brother Dylan Georgiou created the artwork for the song, making it a family collab.

Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber accompanied him at the Supermodels Unlimited event and said she’d love to record something too. “Ally’s very musically talented,” Kennedy shared. “She plays piano, guitar, she sings.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion will be explosive – James Kennedy marriage? Ariana Madix slams Tom Sandoval

Kennedy will definitely have some choice words for Leviss and Sandoval when the Vanderpump Rules cast films the season 10 reunion. When news broke that Sandoval and Leviss had an affair, Kennedy was among the first from the cast to react on social media.

Still to come on this season of #PumpRules… pic.twitter.com/qscbSYfbGC — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 20, 2023

The dramatic mid-season trailer shows Kennedy pondering marriage with Lewber and the breakdown of Madix and Sandoval’s relationship.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.