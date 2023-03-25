‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Describes the Ah-Ha Moment He Became Suspicious of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Former Vanderpump Rules baddie Jax Taylor recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with his wife, Brittany. Of course, the conversation eventually became all about Scandoval, and Jax revealed the moment he knew something was up with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Jax Taylor | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Jax and Sandoval’s friendship crumbled several years ago

When we first met Jax and Sandoval in Vanderpump Rules, the two were close friends, but over the years, their friendship dissolved. In the early seasons of VPR, Jax slept with Kristen Doute, Sandoval’s girlfriend at the time. This might seem like the nail in the coffin, but Sandoval surprisingly forgave Jax, and the two carried on. However, over the years, other incidents chipped away at their friendship, including Jax demoting Sandoval from the best man position at his wedding. On top of that, cast members learned that the officiant for Jax and Brittany’s wedding made some comments with anti-gay sentiments that led to a huge fallout between the men. Now, Jax and Sandoval don’t follow each other on social media, and Jax’s opinion on Scandoval confirms their friendship is all but dead.

This is the moment Jax became suspicious of Sandoval and Raquel’s relationship

When the conversation turned to Sandoval and Raquel’s affair, Andy Cohen asked whether or not the news surprised Jax and Brittany. While Brittany immediately answered yes, Jax answered with the opposite – a resounding no.

“No! I’ve called this from day one,” Jax said. “I haven’t been wrong about any of this stuff. Ever.”

He also added that wasn’t shocked that Sandoval was the one to cheat on Ariana. Jax said he was present during the time of the “Miami Girl” incident, and “nobody wanted to believe him.”Andy then asked if either of them had any suspicions about Sandoval and Raquel’s relationship before the fact.

Brittany answered, “There were times when we went to certain events that they came together, and I was like, ‘This is kind of odd,’ but I just figured Tom Sandoval makes friends really fast with different people, so I was like, ‘Maybe they’re just close friends right now.’”

Jax then went into detail about the moment he began wondering about their relationship.

“The last time we saw them was at our friend’s house in Orange County, Will’s house. It was Memorial or Labor Day, I can’t remember, and they were both together. Now it makes sense,” he started.

Andy pointed out it was Labor Day, and Jax continued, “I remember, I think, Ariana called him and said, ‘Hey, my grandmother passed away, or got sick, or something,’ and he didn’t go home. He didn’t leave, he used the fact that he couldn’t get an Uber. Meanwhile, people were coming in and out of the house all day long.”

Neither Jax nor Brittany thinks the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheaters are in love

Sandoval’s decision to blow up a nine-year relationship might come as a surprise to most and lead people to wonder whether or not he and Raquel are in love. Social media rumors hint that the two plan on embarking on an actual relationship, but Jax and Brittany don’t buy it.

Andy asked if they thought Sandoval and Raquel were in love.

“No!” Brittany responded, laughing.

Jax agreed and added, “I think Ariana is a very strong and independent woman, and I think it’s come to the point where he can’t control her. He can control Raquel. She’s easily manipulated, and she’s very codependent. He can do that, and he can’t do that with Ariana. So, I think he’s kind of moving that way.”

