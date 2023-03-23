‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Reveals Run-in With Lisa Vanderpump on ‘WWHL’ – After Saying He Could ‘Care Less About Her’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor returned to WWHL and revealed that he recently bumped into former boss Lisa Vanderpump, sharing that they had a positive encounter.

The chance meeting occurred a few years after he said he had no relationship with Vanderpump and they hadn’t really spoken since he and his wife Brittany Cartwright left Vanderpump Rules.

Jax Taylor says Lisa Vanderpump was ‘typical Lisa’

During the WWHL After Show, Taylor said that he had a nice exchange with Vanderpump when he recently bumped into her. WWHL host Andy Cohen noted that it had been a few years since Taylor and Vanderpump saw one another.

Lisa Vanderpump and Jax Taylor | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I haven’t seen her in forever,” he admitted. “I was out at TomTom.” Cohen joked that the run-in with Vanderpump came after he told her it was “his show.” Taylor nodded but said, “We kept the show going.”

“I ran into her a week and a half ago,” he recalled. Taylor said seeing Vanderpump was “great.” And “It was how are you doing, how are the kids? She was really nice. She was just typical Lisa.”

Lisa Vanderpump and Jax Taylor did not keep in touch after ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Taylor never had animosity toward Vanderpump but admitted he never saw her and brushed off the relationship he built with her. “I don’t talk to Lisa now, I haven’t spoken to her,” he said in a 2021 Instagram Live. “She’s in her own world, and I don’t really … she’s another one that, eh, I could care less about. She’s in her own world. Nothing mean against her. I just don’t really care either way.”

At the time, Taylor was still close with several Vanderpump Rules cast members. “The only people that I stayed in contact with on the regular like day to day … I still talk to everybody day to day. Like I talk to Stassi [Schroeder] probably three to four times a week,” he said. “And I talk to Beau [Clark] every day.” He was also in touch with Lala Kent’s ex-boyfriend Randall Emmett; someone who he recently said owes him money.

He was also still in touch with Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, and James Kennedy. Noticeably missing from his list was Tom Sandoval, someone who he recently said he was right about all along. Sandoval had a longtime affair with Raquel Leviss after nine years of being with Ariana Madix.

Lisa Vanderpump said she ‘reached out’ to Jax and Brittany

Vanderpump said she reached out to Taylor and Cartwright after their son Cruz was born. “I reached out to them,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly at the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening party in 2022. “I’m sure they do [want to stay in touch], but I sent them a beautiful baby gift. [It was] hand-embroidered with the baby’s name on it [following Cruz’s birth in April 2021].”

She added, “I’m always there. It was never me reaching out to them really. Apart from when they had the baby, it was never me reaching out. I’m always there for them. If they need me, I’m always there.”