‘Vanderpump Rules’: Who Is Jo Wenberg, the Mystery Woman Tom Schwartz is Reportedly Dating?

Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz may have a new girlfriend – he is reportedly dating Jo Wenberg. Here’s what we know about the Bravo star’s mystery woman and what his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, thinks of her.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz is reportedly dating Jo Wenberg following his divorce from Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce in March 2022. The Vanderpump Rules stars had been together for 12 years and married for six.

On season 10 of the Bravo reality show, Maloney talks about dating again after the breakup. She revealed that she and Schwartz agreed not to date anyone within their friend group out of respect for each other and to avoid awkward situations. He is still seen pursuing a romance with their mutual friend and castmate, Raquel Leviss.

Season 10 also shows Schwartz talking about his “roommate,” a mystery woman named Jo. In February, Schwartz told Us Weekly that he and his roommate were not dating and no longer lived together.

“Jo is a bada** hairstylist… I think she’s a beautiful soul,” he said. “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.” The Bravo star added that he had just gotten out o a 12-year relationship and couldn’t commit to someone else.

However, Kristen Doute revealed on The Viall Files podcast that she and Jo used to be best friends, but Doute ended their friendship over Jo’s entanglement with Schwartz.

“I haven’t spoken to her since July because of all of this,” Doute said. “Over the fall, there were so many times where Schwartz, Jo, Sandoval and Raquel were hanging out nonstop. I just assumed it was because Schwartz and Jo are seeing each other, sleeping together, and no one wants to be a part of that,” adding that the foursome was “going on f***ing double dates.”

And in a Vanderpump Rules season 10 deleted scene, Schwartz confirmed that Jo was living with him. Maloney questioned why the hairstylist was spending so much time with Schwartz instead of Doute, who lived nearby.

“I went to Tom’s today to bring the dogs there and in the bathroom, there’s a toothbrush with lipstick on it and a pile of jewelry. Like, that the f*** is this s***? He’s like, ‘It’s Jo’s,’” Maloney told Lala Kent and Leviss in the clip (per Us Weekly). “First of all, Kristen’s her best f***ing friend. Why isn’t she staying at Kristen’s down the street?”

Who is Jo Wenberg, the mystery woman Tom Schwartz is reportedly dating?

Tom Schwartz’s mystery woman, Jo Wenberg, is a hairstylist who has worked on various members of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Besides her friendship with Kristen Doute that ended over Jo’s romantic involvement with Schwartz, the hairstylist is close friends with Raquel Leviss. In fact, Schwartz and Jo went on vacation with Tom Sandoval and Leviss amid their months-long affair.

Jo has a private Instagram profile with 293 followers. She has disabled her hairstyling website since rumors of her relationship with Schwartz started, so it seems like Jo is trying to stay out of the public eye, despite dating a reality star.

Katie Maloney disapproves of her ex-husband’s new girlfriend

Tom Schwartz’s ex-wife, Kate Maloney, shared some choice words about Jo Wenberg. Her vitriol is understandable, considering Schwartz broke their agreement by pursuing yet another person in their friend group besides Raquel Leviss.

She also never liked Jo very much, according to a comment she left on Instagram.

“Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head,” Maloney wrote in March (per Us Weekly). “But when Tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo.’”

Maloney added, “She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire with Rachel.” The Vanderpump Rules star was referring to Leviss, whose birth name is Rachel.