‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney Says Filming the Season 10 Reunion Was ‘Pretty Awesome’

Vanderpump Rules fans eagerly await the season 10 reunion, which was filmed after Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came to light. Cast member Katie Maloney revealed that filming the reunion was “awesome” after reports came out that Sandoval and Leviss were relentlessly slammed during the episode. Here’s what we know about the Bravo show’s upcoming reunion and what Maloney said.

Katie Maloney | Bravo/NBCUniversal

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast filmed the season 10 reunion after news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss

On March 3, news broke that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship due to his months-long affair with their castmate, Raquel Leviss.

Leviss was previously engaged to another cast member, James Kennedy, but they announced their breakup during the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion. In season 10, which is currently airing, Leviss is shown dating SUR manager Peter Madrigal and then pursuing Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz.

Before the affair came to light, Sandoval and Madix were the Bravo show’s longest-running relationship after Schwartz and Katie Maloney. The couple, who got married in season 5, announced their divorce in 2022.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23, and fans can’t wait to see the fallout from the scandalous affair.

Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss planned to tell Ariana Madix about affair https://t.co/QmlBzCd2Cj pic.twitter.com/8eU6neFKKb — Page Six (@PageSix) March 4, 2023

Katie Maloney said filming the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion was ‘pretty awesome’

On March 24, the day after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episode was filmed, Katie Maloney shared an Instagram Story (which disappears automatically after 24 hours) she filmed from bed. Maloney, along with almost the entire cast, has shown unwavering support for Ariana Madix after news of Tom Sandoval’s affair came out.

“Well, somebody has their eye makeup on still,” she said into the camera. “I’m so happy that yesterday’s over, you have no idea. And today I get to do a bunch of other stuff, but whatever, at least yesterday’s over.”

Maloney added, “I mean, it was pretty awesome, but like… I’m so happy it’s over.”

Since Maloney, who is on Madix’s side, says the reunion was “pretty awesome,” it’s unlikely that Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are feeling the same way.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss pictured for the first time together since Scandoval https://t.co/FIraPvkMES pic.twitter.com/etazUam2EN — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2023

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss allegedly got slammed at the reunion

TMZ reported that Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were raked over the coals at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Photos showed the alleged new couple smoking outside the filming studio, wearing matching all-black ensembles.

The outlet reported that not a single cast member took Leviss and Sandoval’s side, and there was even a moment when host Andy Cohen had to separate two cast members to prevent a physical altercation.

A source described filming: “It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio.”