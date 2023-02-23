‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney Says Scheana Pushed Raquel Leviss on Tom Schwartz – ‘It’s a Total Act of Betrayal’

The recent Vanderpump Rules social media smackdown played out on the latest episode as Katie Maloney says Scheana Shay pushed Raquel Leviss on Tom Schwartz. But Shay insists that Maloney greenlit the relationship, something she said in a recent interview.

When Lala Kent and Maloney had cocktails with Leviss, Leviss admitted that she considered hooking up with Schwartz, especially after Shay suggested it. Maloney looked stunned calling it a “total act of betrayal.”

However, later in the episode, Maloney admitted to telling Shay that she would be fine if Leviss and Schwartz hooked up – but now feels uncomfortable with the scenario.

Scheana says Katie would ’embrace’ Raquel Leviss and Schwartz hooking up

Tensions began building following Leviss, Kent, and Maloney’s girls’ night. Leviss tells Shay that Maloney wasn’t happy that Schwartz did her podcast and that Shay suggested Leviss and Schwartz hook up. “She was like I don’t like that Scheana was pushing you and Schwartz…,” Leviss tells Shay.

And while Shay says she only asked, she adds, “And Katie was the one, by the way when we were in Vegas for the Vanderpump Paris opening, she was like, ‘Oh yeah I saw some rumors about like Raquel and Schwartz online. And honestly, if it was true, I would embrace it. He needs to start dating.'”

Shay concludes that it was Maloney who “pushed” her to make the suggestion. But Leviss shares that Maloney told her she was “not OK” with her and Schwartz hooking up.

Tom Schwartz learns that Katie is dating on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Later, when Brock Davies, Shay, and Leviss meet up with Schwartz at his apartment, Schwartz tells Shay that Maloney was “livid” about the podcast. But Shay tells Schwartz that Maloney said she would be fine if he hooked up with Leviss during their Vegas trip. But then added that Maloney said, “I’m getting laid. Schwartz needs to get laid.”

The comment may have been a turning point for Schwartz because he didn’t realize that Maloney had hooked up with someone. “She said she’s getting laid?” Schwartz asks.

Shay tells Schwartz that Maloney and her “junior high friend” had sex. Schwartz looks stunned and Shay makes it worse by telling him that Maloney and Kent went on a double date the previous night.

“My mind’s starting to race,” Schwartz says.

“I had a hunch that Katie was getting some,” Schwartz says in a confessional. “And I figured she was out having her fun. Just to hear it, factually, it stings a little.”

Katie says Scheana is being ‘disrespectful’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ by pushing Raquel Leviss on Schwartz

Schwartz says Leviss is “gorgeous” but acknowledges that he and Maloney had an agreement not to hook up within their friend group.

Later, at the bar, all worlds collide when Maloney confronts Shay. “I’ve heard all about your plans, Scheana,” Maloney sarcastically says to Shay.

But that’s when Shay reminds Maloney of what she told her in Vegas. “I don’t give a f*** what I said,” Maloney shoots back. “Why are you giving so much weight to what I said in Vegas months ago? I’m telling you right now, I don’t care! It’s very f***ing disrespectful what you’ve been up to.”

Adding that she thought it was “gross” that Shay talked with Schwartz about the “most painful day of my life” on her podcast. Meanwhile, Leviss says to Maloney that she and Schwartz didn’t even hook up (yet).

Schwartz confronts Maloney about hooking up with a boyfriend from the past and says she’s “trying to establish boundaries that are a double standard.”

