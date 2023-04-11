‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney Slams Tom Schwartz’s ‘WWHL’ Appearance — He Needs ‘Media Training’

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been airing amid the cloud of Scandoval, as show stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss navigate their new relationship together after their affair became public. Tom Schwartz, another Pump Rules star, stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2023 to discuss everything, and his ex-wife Katie Maloney shared her thoughts about his appearance.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were married

Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, but Schwartz and Maloney’s relationship dates back even further than that. They were introduced to each other by fellow Pump Rules star Kristen Doute in 2011. When the show premiered, only Maloney as featured on the show, as Schwartz appeared as her boyfriend.

In 2016, the couple got married after five years of dating. Schwartz reflected on how they came to be in a 2017 interview for Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “The very first night there was no spark,” Schwartz admitted. “But the second night I was introduced to her and given a little backstory, that’s when it clicked.”

In 2022, however, the couple divorced, citing irreconcilable differences. But since their split, the two have remained cordial and continue to spend time with each other.

Katie Maloney blasted Tom Schwartz for his ‘Watch What Happens Live’ appearance

In April 2023, Schwartz went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss all things Scandoval and all the drama surrounding Vanderpump Rules.

“Tom, I know the world hates you, but I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” he said. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did.”

“If you see him, maybe give him a hug even if he doesn’t deserve it,” he continued. “Give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

“Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” Schwartz said elsewhere in the interview. “He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of infatuations.”

Maloney, for her part, was less than thrilled with her ex’s defending of Sandoval. “You’re the only one that wants to hug him dude,” Maloney wrote in a tweet.“READ THE ROOM!!!”

According to Page Six, Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on her ex’s WWHL appearance. She said he needed “media training” to control his mouth in interviews.

You’re the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!! https://t.co/2c4zxJBS3W — Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) April 6, 2023

The reunion will show all the drama

The season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules was filmed in March 2023, soon after news of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair broke. At the time, Sandoval had been dating Pump Rules star Ariana Madix for nearly a decade. And after an alleged physical altercation between Leviss and Scheana Shay in relation to the events, Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Shay. As a result, the reunion had to be conducted with two separate seating charts, as Shay and Leviss couldn’t be on stage at the same time.

“There was security there. There was almost brawls,” former Pump Rules star Jax Taylor told Extra of the reunion. He believed that Schwartz and Sandoval were the ones who came close to fighting. “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say… I have a feeling it’s the two boys… In fact, I know that because I talked to [Schwartz]… I talked to him right after it happened because I checked in with everybody.”