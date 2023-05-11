‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney’s Brother Slams ‘Garbage Humans’ After Tom Sandoval’s Attacks

Vanderpump Rules producers didn’t include some pretty explosive footage of Katie Maloney’s brother Joey stepping in to defend his mother and sister from Tom Sandoval’s “vitriol attacks.”

Katie’s mother, Teri Maloney attended the sneak peek opening of Katie and Ariana Madix’s sandwich shop. After friends and family celebrated in the new Something About Her sandwich shop space, they moved the party to SUR. That’s when everything unraveled. Raquel decided to come for Katie, Sandoval got involved and some of the drama ended up on the cutting room floor.

Joey Maloney calls Tom Sandoval ‘garbage humans’

Teri eventually got involved, which is when Raquel rolled her eyes when she wondered if what she told her in Vegas meant anything. Then, Sandoval jumped in and emphasized that Schwartz and Katie were no longer together. Teri became emotional, but there was more that viewers didn’t see.

Raquel Leviss, Katie Maloney | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Katie’s brother Joey was also there. The day after the episode aired, Joey tweeted, “This might be the only time I use the hashtag at the end here but had to speak up about these garbage humans. You act tough and talk to my mom and my sister like that when you are on camera but you would never dare do that when your ego wasn’t being boosted.”

As Sandoval came for Katie, Schwartz sat in the background, trying to steer clear of the drama.

Teri thanks Joey for defending her on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Teri replied to Joey’s tweet, which is when she revealed that Sandoval came for her more than once that night. “Thank you so much Joey for all your love and support! It was not shown in tonight’s episode, but you step in and defended me upon Sandoval’s vitriol attacks… not only one time but 3 times!” she shared.

Joey replied in the thread that he wished the Vanderpump Rules viewers got to witness what really happened.

What viewers did see was Teri becoming emotional when Raquel rolled her eyes at her. Also, Sandoval scoffed at how Teri came to her daughter’s defense. “I think it’s really tacky to have your mom fighting your battles for you,” Sandoval said in a confessional during the episode.

“No one’s going to clap back at Mrs. Maloney,” he added. “It’s kinda f***ed up.”

Raquel didn’t stop and continued to come for Katie. And when Teri told her to “shut up” Sandoval snapped back at Teri and then yelled at Katie. “You think you own every situation!” he said.

Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney get into another fight

Once Raquel walked away, Sandoval told Teri that it seemed the only perspective that mattered was her’s and Katie’s. Meanwhile, Schwartz was “hiding behind the plants” and Ariana started to cry.

While Sandoval continued to hammer away at Katie and Teri, Ariana broke down in Lisa Vanderpump’s arms in tears, feeling in the middle and dealing with her grief.

“I would love for one second for you to take any accountability that you do anything wrong ever,” Sandoval told an emotional Katie.

She had enough. “Stop talking about accountability!” Katie screamed at him.